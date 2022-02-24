Analysts said prices could moderate if exports remain unchanged from Russia, the world’s third largest producer of oil and second-biggest producer of natural gas.

But for now, fears of disruptions — through sanctions, pipeline damage or any deliberate Russian attempt to squeeze the West — are highlighting the risks the conflict is creating far beyond Eastern Europe.

Story continues below advertisement

"The U.S. economy is not walled off from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, said in a note. “Oil prices have been rising and are rising amid the growing tensions and that’s going to exacerbate already high inflation.”

Gasoline prices for American consumers have shot up nearly $1 per gallon in the past year, mostly linked to returning demand as pandemic fears ease. But concerns about a Russian invasion of Ukraine have further spiked gasoline prices in recent weeks.

Advertisement

U.S. motorists paid $3.53 per gallon at the beginning of this week, according to the Department of Energy, as world leaders warned Russia’s invasion was imminent. In November, when Russia began mounting troops at the Ukrainian border, gas prices were nearly 15 cents lower.

Story continues below advertisement

Inflation is running at the highest rate in 40 years, causing particular trouble for low-income consumers.

As he announced the first U.S. sanctions against Russia this week, President Biden warned that the U.S. effort to punish Moscow could have economic costs for Americans.

“Defending freedom will have costs for us as well here at home. We need to be honest about that,” Biden said Tuesday in a televised address.

“But as we do this I’m going to take robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at the Russian economy and not ours,” Biden added. “We’re closely monitoring energy supplies for any disruption … I want to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump. This is critical to me.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week that releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is “certainly an option on the table.”

To try to moderate prices last fall, the administration released 50 million barrels of oil from the reserve, which is an emergency pool held at four sites with deep underground storage caverns along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts.

The European economy is also facing potential volatility due to its reliance on natural gas exports from Russia.

Natural-gas prices on the continent surged by more than 40 percent Thursday, to 125.5 Euros per megawatt-hour (about $140), before retreating somewhat. Russia supplies about a third of Europe’s natural gas through a series of pipelines. A prolonged spike in those prices would feed through to inflate home heating bills.