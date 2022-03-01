“I’ve heard some senators talking about as much as $10 billion,” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a top lawmaker on the chamber’s armed services panel, adding he “suspect[s] we will act in a very vigorous way.”

Setting the stage for the debate to come, congressional leaders on Tuesday tried to rally lawmakers to move swiftly. In the Senate, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) called on Democrats and Republicans to act on a “bipartisan basis, and in lockstep with the Biden administration, to pass a strong aid package.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“The strongest signal we can send to [Russian President] Vladimir Putin right now is the United States stands together, together, with the people of Ukraine,” Schumer said in a speech to open the chamber floor.

The urgent funding discussion arrives at a moment when the clock is ticking: Top Democrats say they hope to attach any new aid to a must-pass bill that would fund the government beyond March 11, when the current spending agreement is set to expire. Absent congressional action next week, key federal agencies and operations would stand to shutter, potentially testing Washington as it tries to manage an ever-evolving list of domestic and international challenges.

For now, the long-term funding deal remains unfinished. But Democrats and Republicans have stressed in recent days they are making significant, encouraging progress — and believe the recent tumult in Ukraine might provide an added political jolt for a Congress that’s at times slow to act.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Let me put it this way: I’m hoping this emergency [aid] will spur more action on the omnibus,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), a top lawmaker on the spending-focused Senate Appropriations Committee.

“The process needs to move more quickly,” he said. “We’ve got some ways to go to finish it up. The need to pass emergency funds to support Ukraine will help drive that process.”

The flurry of work on Capitol Hill comes days after the Biden administration urged lawmakers to approve $6.4 billion in emergency assistance for the war-torn country. The request called for about $2.9 billion for the State Department and other agencies, which would be tasked to provide humanitarian and security assistance to Ukraine as well as other states in the region, including Poland and Lithuania. And it proposed another $3.5 billion to boost efforts at the Defense Department, according to White House officials, who described their request last week on condition of anonymity given the sensitive, early nature of the talks.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In sketching out their request, the Biden administration stressed the situation remained fluid and the spending needs could change, as Russia continues to press ahead toward Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities. The emergency aid also could complement a suite of additional congressional efforts to boost Ukraine and penalize Russia. That includes a renewed push among Democrats and Republicans to sanction the Kremlin and its allies, for example, with a focus on oligarchs who may have escaped a slew of punishments levied by the U.S. and Europe in recent days.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said GOP lawmakers are currently reviewing Ukraine’s aid needs and speaking with military experts. “We want to make sure it can get there, and get there now,” he said.

Other Republicans, meanwhile, have rallied around specific funding to bolster the Ukrainian military.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We must immediately send more lethal aid to the Ukrainian people to help them as they fight for their lives,” said Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) in a statement this week. Toomey is among a group of Republicans who have supported a bill that would ratchet up sanctions while providing money to the country for air defense and anti-air and ship capabilities.

Immediately, Democrats pledged last week to attach any Ukraine aid to any longer-term spending deal, which could fund the government through the end of the fiscal year. On Tuesday, party lawmakers signaled optimism they can meet the fast-approaching deadline, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) telling his colleagues the House intends to vote on the broader package on March 8, three days before the current spending stopgap runs out.

Some Republicans, however, signaled this week they may prefer to handle the two matters separately. Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.), the top GOP lawmakers on the Senate Appropriations Committee, told reporters Monday that federal funding and Ukraine aid “ought to be separate” — though he said the procedural quibbles mattered little “as long as they move” through Congress.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In advancing Ukraine aid, Democratic leaders said they also hope to approve billions of dollars to bolster the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, replenishing key federal funds for tests, therapeutics and vaccines. The Biden administration previously had asked for more than $35 billion in coronavirus aid across a slew of federal agencies, including about $5 billion to deliver inoculations globally.

Some Democrats hope to ratchet up that spending even further, though some of their proposals have faced early Republican resistance. GOP lawmakers in recent weeks have said the Biden administration should seek to repurpose existing, unspent stimulus money before asking Congress to approve more money, since lawmakers already have given the green light to roughly $6 trillion in pandemic aid since the crisis began.

Some lawmakers from both parties have pushed in recent weeks for still another tranche of spending to boost performance spaces, restaurants and other small businesses still suffering financially. But that push — at one point valued nearly $70 billion — has failed to attract sufficient support among Republicans, according to Van Hollen, a Democrat who supported the effort.