Powell’s planned remarks also point to the Fed’s first interest rate hike of the covid era, slated for policymakers’ next meeting in mid-March. Over two days of testimony this week, Powell is expected to further detail the Fed’s plans around a series of interest rate hikes, along with his expectations for inflation and the job market.

Inflation has already soared to 40-year highs, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has heightened uncertainty about energy prices for American consumers and broader repercussions for the global financial system.

Powell will testify before the House Financial Services Committee at 10 a.m. Wednesday. On Thursday morning, he appears before the Senate Banking Committee.

Powell and his colleagues have so far held off on specifying an exact number of rate hikes in 2022. But markets and analysts increasingly expect what could be as many as five or six hikes this year, up markedly from the three hikes Fed policymakers penciled in when they released economic projections in December.

So far, Fed watchers don’t anticipate that the war in Ukraine will change the Fed’s plans to raise rates in two weeks. But it is possible that a related strain on oil or energy markets could push inflation even higher, and spur the Fed to act more aggressively down the line. As oil prices climbed to well over $100 a barrel, the U.S. and other world powers on Tuesday agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their reserves in an attempt to bring costs down.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesdaythat the war in Ukraine further complicated the picture of the economy, especially when it comes to energy costs and global supply chains.

“All of the turmoil we have today is just going to exacerbate that uncertainty,” Bostic said. "Our hard job just got a whole lot harder.”

The challenge facing the Fed comes as Americans are gloomy about the economy. Inflation is one of the most tangible ways people view and experience it, weighing on President Biden’s approval ratings. The White House often touts strong job growth in 2021, and wage gains for lower-income workers, as hallmarks of the pandemic recovery. But inflation has upended that rosy picture.

“With all the bright spots in our economy, record job growth, higher wages, too many families are struggling to keep up with the bills,” Biden said Tuesday during his State of the Union address. "Inflation is robbing them of the gains they might otherwise feel.”

While Powell’s testimony will offer a fresh lens into his thinking, he’ll probably have a clearer snapshot of the economy after his appearances on the Hill this week. On Friday, the Labor Department release jobs data for February, with the expectation that the February figures will build on the stronger-than-expected addition of 467,000 jobs in January. And next week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release February inflation data, which is expected to climb higher than the 7.5 percent notched in January.