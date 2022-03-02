In their note, the 36 Republicans stressed they have supported “unprecedented investments in vaccines, therapeutics and testing” in the past, including multiple bipartisan stimulus packages adopted under now-former President Trump. But they fretted it is still “not yet clear why additional funding is needed,” particularly now, given a lack of transparency in the roughly $6 trillion approved to date.

The GOP lawmakers cited a recent investigation from The Washington Post, which documented the U.S. government’s persistent struggles in tracking its pandemic stimulus programs. The money remains difficult to track, while federal watchdogs have been outmatched in keeping a close eye on the aid, together resulting at times in rampant fraud. The troubles prompted President Biden to announce a new campaign to combat such criminal activity during the State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

In response, Romney and his allies a day later asked the Biden administration for a more thorough accounting as to how the White House might spend $30 billion in new aid. And they further pressed the administration to deliver more detail on how much actually remains in existing programs, including those enacted last year under Biden’s roughly $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Republican aides said their future support for more spending may be contingent on the replies they receive.

“Before we would consider supporting an additional $30 billion or covid-19 relief,” the group of GOP lawmakers wrote, “Congress must receive a full accounting of how the government has already spent the first $6 trillion.”

The Office of Management and Budget, which oversees the Biden administration’s spending, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The request only adds to the headaches facing the Biden administration, as it looks to shepherd through Congress another round of funding to fight the coronavirus in a tough political climate. While Democrats have promised to append the aid to a long-term spending deal, known as the omnibus, they face a fast-ticking clock: Lawmakers have until March 11 to reach a bipartisan bargain with Republicans, otherwise key federal agencies are set to shutdown.

“Congress must pass more covid funding, now, so we can be ready by funding vaccines, testing, therapeutics and supporting our health care workers,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) in an appeal to members on the chamber floor Wednesday morning. “If Congress waits for another variant to arrive, it’ll be too late. We need our Republican colleagues to join us in a bipartisan way.”

Talks are underway on such a broad spending deal, with both sides sounding such notes of progress that House leaders are tentatively eying a vote early next week. But a flurry of disagreements do remain over the size and scope of defense spending as well as a separate yet related push to provide billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine.

In recent weeks, senior White House officials have made the case for fresh investment in coronavirus programs, arguing that the country is equipped to battle the now-waning surge — but may need money in anticipation of new, more dangerous variants. Speaking earlier this month, Jeff Zients, the president’s coronavirus response chief, said the U.S. is “looking at a future” where it likely needs money for treatments, pills, testing and vaccines, especially as the U.S. looks to lead an “effort to vaccinate the world.”

Days after his public comments, the Department of Health and Human Services then outlined its specific needs in a series of private briefings on Capitol Hill. The agency said at the time it had exhausted nearly all of a roughly $350 billion agency program for coronavirus tests, treatments and vaccines, with some of the money spent and some obligated for specific, ongoing efforts to combat the current omicron variant.

Top HHS officials later requested about $30 billion in supplemental funding, aiming to deliver more antivirals and monoclonal antibody treatments, sustain testing capacity and develop new vaccines. That request came on top of an additional, separate ask for about $5 billion to distribute inoculations to countries in need.

Democrats have sought to augment those amounts further, especially to provide vaccines globally, citing fears that new variants could emerge in unprotected populations. But Republicans have been reticent to approve another round of coronavirus aid, after uniting in opposition to Biden’s rescue plan last March.

Taking to the Senate floor in February, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) at one point blasted his political foes for their most recent $1.9 trillion stimulus, which he said had compounded the recent spike in inflation. He and other lawmakers since have argued the Biden administration should seek instead to repurpose existing, unused funds.

At the same time, though, GOP lawmakers have said they remain in the dark about the status of those dollars — making it difficult for some to decide what, exactly, to support. That includes public health money as well as additional sums set aside for state and local governments to spend essentially as they see fit, Romney and his allies wrote Tuesday. A separate investigation by The Washington Post earlier this year found some of that money had been put to use on pet projects, including efforts to construct prisons and golf courses, rather than fighting the coronavirus.