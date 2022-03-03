On the new sanctions list is Alisher Usmanov, the owner of an iron and steel conglomerate who Forbes has estimated to be worth more than $15 billion. The White House said that Usmanov’s property will be blocked from use in the United States, including his superyacht and his private jet, which is one of Russia’s largest privately-owned aircraft.

In addition to Usmanov, the administration also sanctioned Putin press secretary Dmitry Peskov and Nikolai Tokarev, a longtime Putin associate who is also the president of Transneft, a state-owned pipeline company that is responsible for transporting 90 percent of oil extracted in Russia, according to Treasury. The administration further imposed visa restrictions on 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members and close associates. The Washington Post previously reported that additional sanctions against Russian oligarchs were being prepared.

Thursday’s announcement marked yet another effort by the United States to cut off Russia’s economy and isolate the wealthy network of elites surrounding Putin. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Biden promised the U.S. would join with Europe to “seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets.”

Asked Thursday how the White House chooses which oligarchs to sanction, press secretary Jen Psaki said “one of the big factors is, of course, the proximity to President Putin” — and suggested further steps would be taken. Psaki added that “now is not the moment” for the administration to consider de-escalating sanctions on Russian oligarchs or individuals given the ongoing invasion.

“We want him to feel the squeeze. We want people around him to feel the squeeze,” Psaki said. “I don’t believe this is going to be the last set of oligarchs. Making them a priority and a focus of our individual sanctions is something the president has been focused on.”

A day earlier, the White House on Wednesday announced new sanctions targeting Belarus, a key Russian ally, along with Kremlin-aligned defense firms. It imposed export controls designed to hammer “Russia’s refining capacity over the long-term,” according to a White House statement. And it created an entity known as “Task Force KleptoCapture” to coordinate prosecutors and other federal investigators in the effort to prosecute sanctions against “corrupt Russian oligarchs.”

As the list of individuals targeted by international sanctions has grown, Russia’s own economy has quickly suffered the repercussions of Putin’s escalating invasion. The value of the ruble plummeted to less than 1 U.S. cent this week. Economic penalties against Russia also have cut off the government from the vast majority of its $640 billion in reserves, which were crucial in Russia’s long-standing moves to make itself resilient to sanctions.

On Capitol Hill, meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans alike began to rally around a wide array of additional penalties, including a more explicit ban against Russian oil imports. Two lawmakers from energy-producing states, Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), unveiled a bill on Thursday that would cease the Kremlin’s crude oil and petroleum shipments to the United States. The campaign also earned important political support earlier in the day from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who told reporters: “I’m all for that. Ban it.”

Speaking at her daily news conference, Psaki sought to walk a fine line on the issue: She said Washington does not have a “strategic interest” in reducing global energy supply, which could raise gas prices domestically, yet she signaled the Biden administration is looking broadly at policy steps it might take to further penalize Russia for invading Ukraine.

So far, Washington has largely spared Russian oil from the same punishing sanctions it has imposed in other areas of its economy. But the fast-evolving conflict still has rattled oil prices globally. In the U.S., gas prices rose to $3.72 per gallon this week, according to a national average from AAA released Thursday, marking an uptick in 11 cents since Monday.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine continued to escalate with deadly consequences. On Thursday, Putin called French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, with a senior French official saying the conversation left Macron convinced that “the worst is yet to come,” and that Putin aims to take control of all of Ukraine. Just over 1 million people have fled the destruction, according to data from the United Nations refugee agency — an exodus that is set to become Europe’s worst humanitarian crisis this century.