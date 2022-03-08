On Tuesday, Democrats and Republicans hope to unveil a fresh package of humanitarian, military and economic assistance for Ukraine, a sum that exceeds the Biden administration’s initial spending request. Lawmakers plan to append roughly $12 billion to a long-term plan to fund the U.S. government, a measure that Congress must adopt before midnight Friday — or risk a federal shutdown that could hamstring Washington at home and abroad.

Lawmakers also aim to take their first steps to approve another bipartisan package that would punish Russia for its invasion. The bill seeks to halt U.S. imports of Russian oil, empower the Biden administration to impose tariffs on other Russian goods and suspend the Kremlin from the World Trade Organization. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) said late Monday that a chamber vote this week is possible, though the timeline in the Senate is less clear.

The twin efforts reflect Washington’s delicate, difficult geopolitical position, as the U.S. government looks to bolster Ukraine and other regional allies against Russian aggression — without provoking a direct conflict with a fellow nuclear superpower. So far, the Biden administration has joined with allies around the world in issuing crippling sanctions and other financial penalties, hoping that historic economic pressure might force the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, to negotiate an end to the war.

But the strategy has not yet ceased hostilities — not has it been without its costs. In the United States, Americans this week have experienced record-high gas prices, which on Monday exceeded $4-per-gallon. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq index both plummeted by the end of trading Monday, raising fears about a lingering spillover into the economy.

President Biden, for his part, had warned about the financial blowback for weeks, casting the potential for rising gas prices and other costs as unavoidable consequences in a now-global struggle to safeguard democracy. Speaking to reporters Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki echoed the president’s message, telling reporters that the United States is taking “all actions necessary,” especially to ease the hardship on Americans at the gas pump.

To aid Ukraine, lawmakers have looked to approve about $12 billion in assistance, more than the roughly $10 billion endorsed by the Biden administration last week. The president sought those funds to augment key programs at the Pentagon, State Department and other agencies, so that they could deliver military assistance, defend against cyberattacks, respond to food insecurity and shore up other NATO allies in the face of any further Russian aggression.

The money is wedded for now to a broader, must-pass package to fund the U.S. government, which is further expected to include $15 billion in aid in response to the coronavirus. That amount is less than the Biden administration initially requested as part of its strategy to shore up existing federal public health programs against future variants while delivering more vaccines globally.

The shortfall reflects lingering Republican concerns about the need for additional pandemic spending, after Congress approved roughly $6 trillion since the start of the crisis. Some GOP lawmakers have looked to ensure the latest tranche of money is financed in full, potentially through repurposing dollars that had been set aside for cities and states, according to two congressional aides familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the talks.

But the broader package itself faces a slew of potential political headaches, after two groups of Republicans in recent days threatened to slow down its advance. The GOP lawmakers have demanded a vote to defund federal vaccine mandates and a fuller financial analysis of the measure, known as an omnibus, in twin moves that could delay the narrowly divided chamber — and imperil Ukraine aid in the process.

In the meantime, some Democrats and Republicans have found unity around a second new bill, which proposes steep new punishments against Russia. Party leaders on the top House and Senate committees overseeing tax and trade announced a bipartisan agreement on Monday, hoping the House could vote to approve it as soon as Tuesday. The bill chiefly bans the United States from importing Russian oil and severs current trade relations between the two countries as well as Belarus, a key Kremlin ally.

It remains unclear how such a blockade might affect energy prices: Even though the United States does not import substantial amounts of oil from Russia, Washington’s participation in a broader campaign to cut back on Russian crude could reduce supply, increase demand and raise costs globally. That concern initially prompted the White House to raise a note of skepticism about the idea, though top officials have said more recently they are exploring the ban and weighing its economic effects.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Tex.), one of the authors of a key portion of the legislation, said in a statement late Monday the bill could come to the House floor “as soon as” Tuesday — though chamber leaders have signaled it could still be a few days and the Senate has yet to act.