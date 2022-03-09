The total, $1.5 trillion initiative reflects a dramatic shift in Washington, which under President Biden had been operating under a series of temporary spending patches that generally had frozen the federal government at older funding levels. It meant the White House could not achieve its grandest ambitions to boost federal programs in health care, education, science and research, despite issuing a budget last year that called for rejuvenating these agencies.
Now, federal domestic spending is set to reach $730 billion for the remainder of this fiscal year, a level that lawmakers described as the largest increase in nondefense money in four years. With it, Democrats also agreed to Republicans’ requests to deliver additional sums to the Pentagon, with defense funding slated to rise to $742 billion under the bill.
The amounts do not reflect additional, emergency dollars set aside to respond to the coronavirus and address Russia’s invasion into Ukraine. Lawmakers agreed to commit $13.6 billion specifically toward the conflict, with funds dedicated toward delivering economic support, addressing the needs of refugees, toughening sanctions enforcement against Russia and shoring up the defenses of Ukraine and other NATO allies.
The vast, bipartisan push to aid the war-torn country had imbued the congressional negotiations with added political urgency in recent days, especially as lawmakers creeped closer to their midnight Friday deadline. Democrats and Republicans now believe Congress can act before the current funding expires, though the House on Wednesday still readied a short-term stopgap that could give lawmakers a few more days if there are any late breakdowns in debate.
“During this time of great uncertainty and change, we are tackling some of our nation’s biggest challenges, including making health care more affordable, confronting the climate crisis, and protecting our national security,” said Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.), the chair of the spending-focused House Appropriations Committee.
In the Senate, the chamber’s top Republican appropriator separately heralded the compromise, which pared back some of Democrats’ initial requests while securing more defense funding.
“The Omnibus rejects liberal policies and effectively addresses Republican priorities,” said Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.). “The House and Senate should act quickly and send it to the President.”