On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved an approximately $14 billion assistance package to support Ukraine’s military and humanitarian assistance efforts. The Senate passed the measure Thursday night, and President Biden is expected to swiftly sign it into law.

The legislation includes as much as $3 billion for Ukraine’s emergency food and health-care needs, as well as billions more in energy and macroeconomic support and other sums to provide emergency aid to refugees.

“Basically all of our economic activity has stopped,” said Maryan Zablotsky, a member of the Ukraine parliament who sits on the body’s tax and finance committee. “The only way our economy survives currently is the help from the West.”

The challenges facing the Ukrainian war economy are immense. Almost all of Ukraine’s imports by sea, the No. 1 source of imports overall, come through the port of Odessa — a channel that is now closed because of the war. Russian forces have destroyed many of the nation’s roads, buildings, hospitals, factories, bridges and train routes.

Ukraine’s government must find a way to provide food, shelter and medicine to large numbers of people who have fled from the country’s east to its west for safety. The Ukrainian central bank said in a statement that “direct hostilities and massive shelling” have hit 10 regions that collectively produce more than half of the nation’s total economic output.

Ukrainian officials have recently discussed the lack of citrus fruits available for consumption in the country due to a breakdown in supply chains, said Dmytro Shymkiv, a former vice-chairman of the Ukrainian presidential administration and the chair of one of its biggest pharmaceutical companies.

Shymkiv also said the distribution of pharmaceutical drugs has proved highly difficult in the country due to a decline in imports and the unwillingness of some firms to deliver to dangerous areas. He cited shortages of Pampers, personal hygiene items and other fruits and vegetables caused by supply chain challenges and the blocking of imports from Odessa.

Oil plants across the country are also not currently working. The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been shut down. Railroads are primarily taking passengers, not cargo and products, said Misha Gannytskyi, head of the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News. The Russians have shut down commercial aviation.

“The economy was very, very hard hit,” Gannytskyi said. “Financial relief is crucially important for us to keep our economy alive.”

For the State Department, the legislation includes roughly $1.4 billion for humanitarian assistance for refugees; $1.1 billion for a fund for European and Asian allies to coordinate macroeconomic support for Ukraine; $647 million for an economic support fund that can help support a Ukrainian government in exile, if necessary; and, among other buckets of money, $125 million to support Ukraine visa applications and other immigration issues.

The legislation includes $6.5 billion for the Defense Department, which consists primarily of $3 billion for the European Command operations and an additional $3 billion to replenish U.S. military equipment sent to Ukraine. The bill also includes $2.65 billion for the U.S. Agency for International Development to provide food, medicine and other critical supplies, as well as $100 million for the Agriculture Department to provide food assistance for Ukraine and its refugees.

Ukraine’s economy has been hit hard because of the invasion, but tightening sanctions imposed by the U.S. government and other countries have hit Russia’s economy hard as well.

The United States has attacked Russia’s central bank and Western firms have left the country in huge numbers, choking Russia off the international financial system that is now mobilizing to help Ukraine. Russia’s currency has lost about 40 percent of its value against the dollar since the war began, compared with only a few percentage points for Ukraine.

Western assistance to Ukraine is already making a difference. The European Union late last month provided Ukraine with a loan worth 1.2 billion euro (about $1.3 billion) in macroeconomic assistance, and the World Bank has mobilized a separate effort of about $723 million in loans and other economic aid. The International Monetary Fund also announced Thursday that it has approved a separate $1.4 billion emergency loan for the “urgent financing needs” of the Ukrainian government and stave off a balance of payments crisis, or when a nation does not have enough reserves to meet its necessary import payments.

Among Ukrainian officials’ chief concerns is that the Russians have obstructed the “humanitarian corridors” for aid workers to deliver food and medicine to hard-hit parts of the country’s east, said Maria Mezentseva, a member of Ukraine’s parliament who represents the city of Kharkiv, one of the hardest hit in the war. The amount of money approved by the West will be largely irrelevant if Ukraine cannot deliver the assistance to those in need.

“We have issues delivering food and drinking water where Russians are blocking humanitarian corridors,” Mezentseva said. “This is a humanitarian crisis which poses a bigger issue than the absence of food and water — we have it.”

Congressional lawmakers quickly assembled the aid package in close communication with key members of the Biden administration. The White House’s request to Congress for funds — which started out around $6 billion — quickly ballooned to $14 billion as news of atrocities mounted.