Raskin’s nomination was already under pressure, with Republicans initially opposing her candidacy over her focus on climate change and its threat to financial stability.

But in recent weeks, her path forward hung in the balance after Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee boycotted her confirmation vote, pointing to her time on the board of a Colorado payments firm that got access to a Fed payments systems during her tenure on the company’s board. The boycott has held up not only her path forward, but other votes on Biden’s other picks for the Fed.

Manchin’s opposition only worsens Raskin’s chance at becoming the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, or the Fed’s top banking regulator. The White House and Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee have so far stood up for Raskin, saying Republicans’ fixation on this part of her record is a ploy to stall her nomination indefinitely. But after losing Manchin’s support, she would face an extremely fraught, if not impossible, path to confirmation in a tightly divided Senate.

With Raskin’s nomination effectively dashed, Democrats and the White House will have to weigh whether to select a new candidate or try to confirm Biden’s other picks. The Republican boycott has kept Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell from being renominated, and Fed Gov. Lael Brainard from being elevated to vice chair. Biden’s nominees for two seats on the Fed board — economists Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson — also have yet to be confirmed.

Republicans on the Banking Committee, led by Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), have said they would readily vote on Powell’s renomination and the other nominees. That leaves Democrats to decide whether to siphon off Raskin’s nomination and move forward with the rest of the slate.

GOP attention on Raskin ratcheted up since her confirmation hearing, when she was questioned by Sen. Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.) about her time on the board of a Colorado payments firm, Reserve Trust. Raskin joined the Reserve Trust board after her time as a Fed governor, where she served from 2010 to 2014, and as deputy secretary to former president Barack Obama’s Treasury Department, where she served from 2014 to 2017.

In 2017, the Kansas City Fed denied the Colorado firm access to what’s known as a Fed master account, which gives banks direct access to the Fed’s payment systems. But Reserve Trust was then granted access a year later. During the confirmation hearing, Lummis asked Raskin whether she used personal contacts from her regulatory background to help Reserve Trust secure its account.