On Monday, Sen. Joe Manchin III, a key Democratic vote, said he opposed Raskin because of her stance on energy in an era of inflation.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The New Yorker first reported news of Raskin’s withdrawal. Raskin did not immediately return a request for comment.

With Manchin’s announcement, Raskin faced a fraught, if not impossible, path to confirmation in a tightly divided Senate. Even as the White House and Senate Democrats said they were working to confirm her with bipartisan support, no Republicans fell in line.

Raskin’s dashed confirmation is a blow to the Biden administration, which has be slow to fill a number of financial regulatory slots. In December, Saule Omarova withdrew her nomination for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency amid fierce pushback from Republicans and some moderate Democrats.

Story continues below advertisement

Democrats have also relied on a razor-thin majority in the Senate to get nominees through, but that may slip from their grasp with the midterms later this year.

Advertisement

Now, the Biden administration and Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee must nominate a new banking cop, which is considered one of the more critical jobs on the Fed board. Before Raskin’s nomination, Fed experts were already concerned about a thin bench of candidates who had the right set of regulatory and legal expertise — and who would bring a focus on climate, which has been a pillar of Biden’s economic message.

The Republican boycott has held up votes on all of President Biden’s picks for the Fed, including Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell’s confirmation to a second term, as well as Fed governor Lael Brainard, who is slated to become the Fed’s vice chair. Biden’s nominees for two other seats on the Fed board — economists Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson — also have yet to be confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

Republicans on the Banking Committee have said they would readily vote to confirm Powell and the other nominees. But Democrats had refused to siphon off Raskin fearing Republicans would keep her from being confirmed indefinitely.

Advertisement

Now that Raskin has withdrawn, it’s likely that Biden’s other Fed picks will quickly move to a vote of the full Senate, where they are all expected to be confirmed.

Raskin previously served as deputy secretary of President Barack Obama’s Treasury Department from 2014 to 2017. She is also a distinguished fellow of Duke Law School’s Global Financial Markets Center.

Raskin’s supporters want to see the Fed thoroughly evaluate how more intense and frequent climate disasters, from wildfires to hurricanes, could harm the health of banks or ricochet through the financial system. They are also hoping the Fed will move toward encouraging banks to reduce their exposures to climate risks.