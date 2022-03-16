Put together, the nominees would make up the most diverse central bank in history. Cook and Jefferson’s confirmations would mark the first time the Fed board has included more than one Black governor at once. Cook would be the first Black woman on the Fed board.

Powell, Brainard and Jefferson all received bipartisan votes. Cook received no Republican support but will move forward to the full Senate given Democrats’ thin majority.

Over the past few weeks, the confirmation process was rocked by Republican opposition to Sarah Bloom Raskin, Biden’s pick to be the Fed’s top banking regulator, known as vice chair for supervision. GOP lawmakers first came out against Raskin for her focus on climate change and its threat to financial stability.

But her candidacy was put in jeopardy when Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee boycotted her confirmation vote in February, after raising questions about her time on the board of a Colorado payments firm that got access to a Fed payments system during her tenure on the company’s board. The boycott held up a vote on all of Biden’s nominees, with Democrats refusing to siphon off Raskin’s confirmation from the rest of the group.