The rate increase is widely anticipated to be a modest one, with Powell recently setting expectations for a hike of 25 basis points, or a quarter of a percentage point. Analysts and Fed watchers say there’s a small chance the Fed could decide it needs to act more forcefully and announce a 50 basis point hike at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting Wednesday.

The last time the Federal Reserve raised the so-called federal funds rate was back in December 2018. Raising interest rates has a cooling effect on the economy, because it increases the costs associated with a wide range of lending, from mortgages to auto loans, as well as the kinds of investments businesses make to grow.

Fed officials are also expected to reveal how many times they plan to raise rates in 2022 and beyond, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell speaking more about the Fed’s moves during a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

However, any forecasts of future interest-rate increases come with enormous caveats that depend on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, covid surges in China and elsewhere, as well as America’s own economic recovery in the months to come.

Testifying before lawmakers earlier this month, Powell said that as Russia’s war escalates in Ukraine, “the implications for the U.S. economy are highly uncertain," and underscored the need to respond to data in real time.

Republicans have long criticized the Fed for being too slow to pull back on its economic supports and raise interest rates, especially as inflation has hit new highs.

Powell’s Wednesday afternoon remarks could be some of the most consequential of his time leading the Fed. He’ll be asked to outline a specific timeline for rate hikes and sketch out how aggressively he thinks the Fed needs to move to get inflation to more normal levels.

He’ll also be asked about how the war in Ukraine will weigh on the U.S. economy, and how the Fed plans to respond. Already, food prices are expected to keep climbing if the conflict continues through Europe’s key planting season this spring. The interruption of Russian oil shipments, including the import ban the White House announced last week, threatens one of the largest supply disruptions since World War II.

Goldman Sachs analysts have forecast that the economic fallout of Russia’s war will pull back on economic growth and raise the risk of the United States entering a recession. Gas prices have climbed to record highs, with fears that Russia’s invasion will continue to strain global energy markets and nudge prices up.

“We will proceed, but we will proceed carefully as we learn more about the implications of the Ukraine war for the economy,” Powell told lawmakers.

At a congressional hearing, Powell left the door open for the Fed to move more aggressively if inflation doesn’t fall as interest rates rise, supply chains heal and congressional aid from last year fades away. But the Fed’s track record on predicting and managing inflation has come under a blistering review.

For much of the past year, Fed officials said inflation would be a temporary feature of the recovery, and limited to parts of the economy hit hardest by the pandemic. But over time, as higher costs spread to rent, groceries and everything in between, that message bore little resemblance to what was actually unfolding in the economy and in people’s daily lives.