The people familiar with the matter said the step was not likely imminent and that no decision to impose these measures had been made.

The Biden administration already has the legal authority to impose sanctions on international firms for working with sanctioned Russian entities, but has not yet done so. The measure would be aimed at expanding the bite of America’s sanctions by cutting off parts of Russia not only from the American and European economies, but also the rest of its international trading partners, such as China, India and the Gulf States.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

One of the people aware of the internal conversations said the sanctions would aim to “make Russia radioactive to non-U.S., non-European businesses as well.”

This strategy — known as “secondary sanctions” — would represent a major intensification of economic hostilities over the invasion of Ukraine, and has only been deployed by the U.S. on a handful of occasions. If enacted, secondary sanctions would require countries in Asia and elsewhere that have refrained from imposing their own sanctions on Russia to have to pick between continuing to interact with sanctioned parts of Russia and the economies of the western allies.

“Secondary sanctions are potentially very powerful,” said Dan Katz, who served as a senior adviser at the Treasury Department from 2019 to 2021 and is a co-founder of Amberwave Partners, an investment management firm. “They’re a device we use to essentially put up an economic blockade against countries. The original form of economic war was a Naval blockade, and secondary sanctions are a way of recreating that in our modern financial world.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Spokespeople with the White House National Security Council and Treasury Department declined to comment.

The White House’s weighing of secondary sanctions measures comes as pressure grows from both the Ukrainian government and some members of Congress to intensify the West’s economic attacks on Russia.

The U.S. and its allies have already moved with virtually unprecedented speed to hurt Russia’s economy. They froze a large chunk of the Russian central bank’s foreign currency reserves, restricted the sale of semiconductors and other components to Russian factories, and severed many Russian banks from the global financial system.

President Biden announced a more modest expansion in sanctions on Thursday in coordination with the E.U., extending financial penalties to all members of the Russian parliament, more than 400 Russian individuals and entities, and Russian defense companies.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But by some measures, Russia is so far weathering the measures better than expected. It can still depend on the nation’s continuing oil and gas exports, high global prices for energy, and some strict currency controls adopted by Russia’s central bank. Assessments on the volumes differ, but Europe continues to import large amounts of Russian gas and oil.

The ruble initially lost about half of its value against the U.S. dollar after sanctions first hit. A rash of corporate departures from Russia is also hammering the nation’s economy, depriving it of consumer products and jobs. Inflation is rising at 2 percent a week, and some economists estimate Russia’s gross domestic product will contract by as much as 15 percent this year. But the currency has partly rebounded to a level about 20 percent below its prewar level, according to the official central bank rate, restoring part of Russians’ purchasing power.

“Despite all the financial sanctions, the one big loophole is oil and gas,” said Jeff Schott, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “That has allowed billions of dollars a week to flow into the country … [and] provide resources to fund the Russian government and military.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Secondary sanctions would go a long way toward hurting the Russian economy, although it remains unclear how they would work in practice.

Oleg Ustenko, economic adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote in the New York Times on Thursday that Russia is exporting more oil than it did before the war. Ustenko urged the U.S. to impose secondary sanctions to prevent international traders from shipping and financing Russian oil. And Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) is urging the administration to move forward with secondary sanctions to force “China … like every other country, to stop doing business with Russian banks.”

“It will go against companies that trade with Russia — you trade with Russia, you can’t trade in the U.S.,” said Ariel Cohen, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council Eurasia Center and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. “Is it going to be every company that trades with Russia? Yes, if they keep behaving like they want to destroy the world — the Indian, the Chinese, the Emirati companies, would be afflicted."

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. has rarely deployed the measure, but did so most notably in 2011, when secondary sanctions on Iran helped crush that country’s economy and was viewed by the Obama administration as forcing Iran to negotiate a nuclear treaty.

Mark Weisbrot, a liberal economist and a director at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, said the U.S. must be careful about using secondary sanctions because of its potentially devastating humanitarian and economic impact. “The sanctions on Iran polarized the place … It reinforced the hard-liners,” Weisbrot said. “The U.S. does have to be concerned about the global repercussions of secondary sanctions.”

The secondary sanctions may also seem like a strange measure to undertake if Europe continues to buy huge amounts of Russian oil and gas. “It’s hard to tell a third party country that they need to stop buying widgets through [a Russian bank] when Europe is still buying a ton of Russian energy,” said Katz, the former Treasury official.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But as the invasion continues, pressure will grow to exact an economic toll on the Kremlin. The U.S. will likely need to only impose a handful of sanctions on international firms, because the impact of one such move will cause the others to fall into line.