The White House has scrambled in recent days to respond to elevated gas prices, which rose markedly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia is the world’s third-largest producer of oil, and fears of a disruption of its supply to global markets has sent energy prices skyward. As of Wednesday, the average price of a gallon of gasoline was $4.24, according to AAA, up dramatically from $3.60 per gallon last month and $2.90 per gallon last year.

The United States is coordinating the release with the International Energy Agency and has told allies and partners about the measure, one of the people said.

A White House spokesman declined to comment.

A release of the nation’s oil reserves of this magnitude would be “unprecedented in size and duration,” said Bob McNally, consultant and president of Rapidan Energy Group, an energy market research firm. McNally stressed it will be crucial to see if the Europeans and Japanese join the United States in tapping oil reserves.

“I would like to see the details, but it is not surprising — given that the sizable Russian supply risk has not gone away — that the administration is extending the releases from the SPR drawdown,” McNally said. “This would be the first ever, sequential, historic move if he made it.”

Bloomberg and the Associated Press reported earlier Wednesday that the administration was looking at releasing 1 million barrels per day.

The price of one crude oil benchmark fell dramatically after news of the White House plans surfaced.

It was not immediately clear how the release of oil reserves would impact prices. The United States previously imported roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Russia. After the invasion of Ukraine, Biden banned all imports of Russian gas and oil from Russia.

But oil is a globally traded commodity, and other countries such as China and India appear to be making up for the decline in American purchases of Russian oil. Patrick De Haan, a policy analyst at Gas Buddy, said the Biden administration may be running the risk of drawing down emergency reserves too quickly — leaving the United States in the lurch should, say, a natural disaster force a decline in domestic production.

“On the surface, it’s eye-popping ... It’s an unexpected announcement and a big number for a decent period of time,” De Haan said. But, he cautioned, it could take upward of seven years or more to replace the reserves, particularly given the challenge posed to doing so by globally high demand. “How quickly can we replace it? And how much is on the line? That’s what an analyst looks at and I don’t like where that leaves us, and I don’t like how the replacement time would likely be measured in a half-decade or a decade.”

De Haan added: "A lot of Americans on both sides of the aisle are complaining very fiercely about high prices, but there are going to be hurricanes, there are going to be events.”

The White House has considered other measures to lower gas prices, such as a gas tax holiday and a tax on oil and gas firms’ profits, but has so far not gotten behind either measures. The administration this November announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but the measure expected to be announced Thursday could dwarf that plan.

Adam Ozimek, chief economist at the Economic Innovation Group, said he hopes the administration’s release of oil reserves comes with a plan to encourage production, which will have a bigger effect in the medium term.