The scope of the potential U.S. retaliatory measures was not exactly clear, but senior Biden officials have previously discussed potentially devastating “secondary sanctions” that would target countries that continue to trade with Russia.

The Biden administration could also impose sanctions on sectors of the Russian economy that they have not hit so far, including mining, transportation, and additional parts of the Russian financial sector. The world continues to buy billions of dollars worth in Russian oil and gas, giving the Kremlin a direct financial lifeline. Officials stressed planning was preliminary and no decisions had been made about potential responses.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday that the U.S. and its European partners are discussing new sanctions to impose on Russia “every single day.” Blinken stressed that the measures so far are already projected to cause Russia’s economy by 10 percent this year, but condemned Russia’s “brutality” and said more measures are likely necessary.

“These sanctions are having a big bite now. They’re going to have a big bite going forward as long as this lasts, and we are every single day making sure that they’re not only tightened, but increased,” Blinken said.

Blinken added about evidence of Russian war crimes: “There needs to be accountability for it.”

A Treasury spokeswoman declined to comment. State Department spokesman Ned Price said: “We’ll continue to escalate the pressure until and unless the Kremlin relents, but we’re not going to preview specific sanctions.”

Bucha’s mayor, Anatoly Fedoruk, told The Washington Post that roughly 270 local residents had been found buried in two mass grave. Roughly three dozen were found dead in the streets, including some who had been bound and executed, Fedoruk told The Washington Post. Bodies of at least 20 men in civilian clothes were found lying on a single street, according to Agence France-Press journalists.

Some sanctions experts urged the administration to move quickly to respond to these reports.

“This should open the eyes of those in the West that we should push harder on sanctions. There is no excuse to continue funneling billions of dollars to Putin through oil and gas sales,” said Edward Fishman, a former State Department official who worked on Russia sanctions policy during the Obama administration. “I’m confident we will end up with maximalist 10 out of 10, Iran-style sanctions on Russia. Events like this galvanize the West to do so … I don’t see any rational in waiting.”

Many European officials openly began calling for new sanctions to be imposed as soon as Wednesday. Both Germany and France’s foreign ministers already vowed to push for strengthened sanctions, citing the atrocities in Bucha, according to the Financial Times.

“We need a 5th round of strong E.U. sanctions as soon as possible,” said Kaja Kallas, Estonia’s prime minister, on Twitter.

The Ukrainian government has for weeks been urging the White House to expand its sanctions campaign to more dramatically cut Russia off from the global economy. Ukraine has pressed the administration to curb Russian vessels’ access to international waterways, choke off its energy exports, and sanctions far more government officials and allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Europe continues to depend on Russian energy, and cutting off that vital financial lifeline could devastate the European economies.

But it is not clear what escalatory matters would be proportional the atrocities emerging in Ukraine. Richard Nephew, a senior research scholar at Columbia University, said it has been long understood that human rights violations would trigger more sanctions. But he pointed out that Russian military tactics do not appear driven by U.S. sanctions, and it would be hard to design new measures commensurate with the damage done.