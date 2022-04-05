Fed official: Inflation falls hardest on poorer families

Lower-income households are disproportionately burdened by high inflation — especially the rising costs of food, housing and energy — yet policymakers lack the right data to fully capture the disparity, according to remarks from one of the Federal Reserve’s top officials. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We benefit tremendously from understanding both sectoral, regional and demographic differences in the way different Americans are experiencing the economy,” Fed governor Lael Brainard said Tuesday.

The speech offers fresh insight into how the Fed evaluates the economy and people on the margins, especially as the Fed attempts to slash inflation without spelling consequences for the recovery. Brainard’s remarks also mark a shift from those by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell in late January, when he said he was “not aware of, you know, inflation literally falling more on, on different socioeconomic groups,” but “some people are just really prone to suffer more.”

Policymakers say that their policies must ensure stable prices and a healthy job market for all Americans. Yet over the past few months, Fed officials have added specificity to the ways high prices handicap the economy and on how urgent it is for them to get inflation under control. That’s in contrast to earlier phases of the pandemic, when officials put a priority on healing the job market, even if that meant tolerating rising inflation.

“We’ve all seen charts that show, if you’re a middle-income person, you’ve got room to absorb some inflation,” Powell said in March. “If you’re at the lower end of the income spectrum, it’s very hard because you’re spending most of your money already on necessities, and the price is going up.”

In her Tuesday speech, hosted by the Minneapolis Fed, Brainard also noted that while statistical data can give top-line numbers for inflation or the labor market, it often doesn’t go far enough. Lower-income households spend 77 percent of their income on necessities — more than double the 31 percent of income spent by higher-income households on these categories, she said. Yet policymakers are “only beginning to understand” how inflation is experienced by different households, how that information relates to income and demographic data, and whether people’s experiences change over time.

Brainard said it would be useful to have inflation broken out by demographic groups, similar to what’s available for labor market and personal-income data. But statistical agencies don’t collect information that captures the household level, and doing so would require major changes to the way agencies go about their work.

“Aggregate statistics — they’re critically important for us, but they don’t really tell a very full story about how individual communities are experiencing both employment and inflation,” Brainard said.

The Fed is on a crucial mission to slow down the economy, with seven interest rate hikes planned this year. But is pressed to do so without causing people to lose their jobs or triggering a recession. The Fed’s plan has been dogged by even more uncertainty, since Russia invaded Ukraine and coronavirus surges prompted new shutdowns in China. Those forces are roiling global energy markets, exacerbating supply chain backlogs and promising to push prices even higher.

The fact that poorer households are hurt more by inflation doesn’t change the Fed’s policy path. But it point to the limits of the Fed’s tool kit, which can’t target specific pockets of the economy or parts of the population.

Asked in January whether he was worried that the Fed underestimates, or can’t effectively measure, inflation’s toll on more vulnerable households, Powell said that inflation falls hard on people with fixed incomes or those who are living paycheck to paycheck.

“For people who are economically well-off, inflation isn’t good,” Powell said. “It’s bad. High inflation is bad, but they’re going to be able to continue to eat and keep their homes and drive their cars and things like that. … That’s really how I think of it.”

A Washington Post analysis in February found that of the 10 categories with the highest levels of pandemic inflation, lower earners spent a greater share of their total spending on most of them, from natural gas to beef. The highest earners outspent the lowest on cars and furniture.

With their disposal income, higher-income households also spend more of their budget on retirement accounts, mortgages and investments. If the costs of necessities go up, they have more room in their budgets to absorb the prices or change their spending habits, even within the same category of goods.

Brainard gave the example of breakfast cereal, when both the brand-name and store-brand versions go up in price. A wealthier family could save money by switching away from the brand-name option. But a lower-income household may already have been buying the cheaper version, and now must decide to whether to swallow the higher cost or simply buy less.

Andrew Van Dam contributed to this report.

