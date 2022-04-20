Ukrainian, U.S. officials walk out of G-20 meeting when Russia speaks

Placeholder while article actions load

Multiple world leaders, including officials with the United States and Ukrainian governments, walked out of a Group of 20 meeting in Washington on Thursday when Russian officials began to speak, two people familiar with the matter said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell were among the global economic leaders who left when Russian officials began talking, the people said. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a private meeting that is ongoing.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, who was put under financial sanctions by the U.S. government earlier this year over the war in Ukraine, was expected to attend the conference remotely. Countries that have refused to condemn Russia’s invasion, such as China, are also at the conference.

Ukrainian officials addressed the meeting before Russia did, the people familiar with the matter said.

U.S. officials had said that Yellen would boycott some meetings of the G-20, but it was not clear exactly when she would leave or that she would do so during a speech by one of the Russian officials. Several European officials left the meeting as well, the people said.

A Treasury Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity earlier this week to discuss administration planning, had said in a prior statement: “While Secretary Yellen and our partners will continue to work in solidarity to advance the important business of the G-20, she will also voice our strong condemnation of Putin’s brutality and make it clear that the benefits and privileges of the leading economic institutions of the world … are reserved for countries that demonstrate respect for the core principles that underpin peace and security across the world.”

Rachel Siegel contributed reporting to this story.

