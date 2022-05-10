Tex. Democrats urge review of use of covid aid to fund border crackdown

Placeholder while article actions load

A group of Texas Democrats urged the Biden administration on Monday to probe whether their state had misused federal funds meant to respond to the coronavirus, after Gov. Greg Abbott (R) relied on pandemic relief to help pay for his crackdown on the U.S.-Mexico border. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The lawmakers’ request stemmed from a string of recent budgetary maneuvers that had enabled Texas to defray the cost of its campaign, known as Operation Lone Star. Essentially, the state shifted about $1 billion in public health and safety funds to its border operations, including the deployment of Texas National Guard troops, while backfilling those agencies with federal pandemic aid, according to a Washington Post analysis of spending records.

The dynamic has troubled Democrats in Washington, including Reps. Joaquin Castro and Veronica Escobar, who stressed that the money is supposed to help Texas respond to the public health crisis. In a letter Monday, they asked Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen to conduct a “review” of the matter to determine if the governor “is diverting pandemic relief funds to provide the additional support for Operation Lone Star.”

“Texas has struggled immensely during the pandemic, and these funds are critical to help our state recover from the devastation of the past two years,” the Democratic lawmakers wrote. “Governor Abbott must not be allowed to use federal coronavirus relief funds to further his political theater at the expense of Texas families.”

Joining Castro and Escobar in signing the letter were fellow Texas Reps. Lloyd Doggett, Colin Allred, Sheila Jackson Lee, Al Green, Marc Veasey, Sylvia Garcia and Lizzie Fletcher.

A spokeswoman for the Treasury Department said the agency had received, and is reviewing, the letter. A spokeswoman for the Texas governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The request adds to the burden already facing Washington as it struggles to keep close watch over the roughly $6 trillion in stimulus funds Congress has approved since the start of the pandemic. That includes about $500 billion in direct fiscal aid to cities, counties and states, a tranche of funds across two programs that carries few restrictions on how, exactly, it can be put to use.

Much of that money is concentrated in an initiative adopted last spring as part of the American Rescue Plan, a law that gave local governments vast latitude to spend their allotments in the hope of rejuvenating their economies. In some cases, though, the flexibility has opened the door for states to pursue a host of seemingly wasteful pet projects — from refurbishing prisons to constructing new golf courses. One state, Arizona, even used the money to discourage schools from requiring students to wear masks, prompting the Treasury Department to threaten to claw back the aid.

The spending has taken on added significance as the Biden administration sounds new alarms about the need for billions of dollars in additional coronavirus aid. Congress has struggled for months to adopt even half as much as the White House initially requested, leaving some to fear federal inaction — and poor spending decisions in the states — will leave the country unprepared if the pandemic worsens again.

“Without timely COVID funding, more Americans will die needlessly,” Biden warned in a statement Monday as Congress returned to work. The president requested lawmakers adopt the money “in the next few days,” separately from another spending package meant to deliver aid to Ukraine. Separating the two is aimed at expediting support for the war-torn nation while the fight over coronavirus spending continues. Republicans have threatened to block the pandemic bill unless they first can hold a vote on an unrelated immigration amendment.

In Texas, meanwhile, the nine Democrats criticized the governor’s efforts to redirect stimulus dollars “intended to help Texas rebuild from the pandemic.” Some of the affected money involves aid approved under the bipartisan Cares Act enacted very early in the pandemic. But the lawmakers said their concerns extend to the way Texas has committed roughly $16 billion awarded as part of the subsequent American Rescue Plan — aid they fear might also be “misappropriated to support the failed Operation Loan Star program.”

“It is negligent and irresponsible for Governor Abbot to direct additional funding to Operation Lone Star, especially if the funding in question was intended to help Texans rebuild from the pandemic,” they wrote.

Responding to The Post last week, a spokeswoman for Abbott did not address the use of pandemic dollars — but did fault the Biden administration for creating “an ongoing crisis along our southern border and throughout Texas, with millions of illegal immigrants from over 150 countries surging across the border.”

