Divisions emerge among Western allies over how to cut Russian oil profits

Placeholder while article actions load

BONN, Germany — The Western allies face new tactical divisions over how to limit Russia’s massive energy sales, with differences continuing to emerge among them over the most effective way to deprive the Kremlin of a key financial lifeline for its war in Ukraine. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ukraine, the United States and Canada are among those that have supported proposals to quickly impose a price cap or tariff on Russian energy exports to Europe, aiming to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept less revenue while still maintaining the flow of oil that is critical to European economies. Italy’s prime minister has also pushed for adopting versions of these measures. The goal is to diminish Russia’s revenue as Europe works over the next few months to implement an embargo on Russian oil.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen has been adamant that this decision is the Europeans’ — not the Americans’ — to make, as it will primarily affect their economies. But many European officials are voicing skepticism of the approach. German officials, for instance, have questions about the effectiveness of the price cap proposal, according to a European diplomat who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reflect private conversations. Such a measure would be difficult to make work, given the extent of the international coordination required, the diplomat said.

Advertisement

The European Commission’s proposal to phase out oil imports from Russia has the support of most European nations, and some diplomats say the bloc’s focus should be on getting that approved. “We saw what Yellen proposed, indeed. But so far for Europeans, we are not there yet, we need to finalize our discussions on the oil embargo,” said one senior E.U. diplomat, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Despite a largely unified front over the war, the tensions over the energy proposals reflect the challenge facing Western allies here as they try to increase financial pressure on Russia without adding to the immense financial strains — from inflation to recessionary risk — weighing on their own domestic economies. The Group of Seven, a coalition of the most powerful Western nations, are meeting this week in Germany to discuss sanctions against Russia and other economic measures.

Some experts refer to the idea supported by some allies as a “buyers’ cartel.” Under the plan, the Europeans would act in concert to set a lower price than they are currently paying for Russian energy. The calculus is that — if Europe moves in unison — Russia would be forced to accept the lower price or suffer a collapse in oil revenue. Some experts have suggested that “secondary” sanctions could be considered for other nations, such as India, that try to undercut the price cap by paying higher prices. If successful, the idea would allow Europe to both diminish Russia’s war chest and keep importing the energy it needs to fuel its household and industry demands.

Advertisement

Western officials have also discussed imposing a tariff on Russian oil sales, which would be animated by a similar intention as the price cap. The tariff would require a portion of Russia’s oil sales to go to European government coffers. At least in theory, that would force Russia either to sell oil at a steep discount or not at all. This mechanism is viewed as easier to implement because countries already have tariff policies in place, whereas a price cap would amount to a new measure.

Yellen, a former Federal Reserve chair whose economic expertise is respected by the Europeans, has tried what allies describe as a “soft sell,” striving to answer skeptics’ questions rather than publicly pressure holdouts into adopting the proposal. German financial officials have asked their American counterparts for more information about the plan and how it could be implemented in practice, according to three people familiar with the matter, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. An E.U. diplomat said that the Ukrainians have not pressed the price cap in their communications with European officials, instead emphasizing the need for an embargo and sixth sanctions package.

Critics say the West should move faster to help Ukraine. Even as the war in Ukraine nears its third month, Russia continues to receive billions of dollars from sales of oil and gas, giving the Kremlin a vital financial lifeline. That source of funding is particularly lucrative for Russia now that energy prices are elevated internationally. While Russia’s economy overall has been severely weakened by the West’s sanctions campaign, some analysts believe that the country’s energy export revenue may have risen this year. The European embargo on oil would probably take until the end of the year, if not longer, to implement, fueling interest in solutions that would more immediately curtail Russian revenue.

Advertisement

“The Americans are pushing it — but carefully, and in a friendly and effective way. Nobody feels like they’re being heavy-handed,” one of the people said.

But the Europeans have been unwilling to impose an immediate embargo on Russian energy, fearing the potentially devastating consequences for their own economies. The European Commission has pitched a plan to phase out Russian oil — but that effort has not yet been approved amid objections from some member nations, particularly Hungary, which is highly dependent on Russian imports. The United States banned imports of Russian oil and natural gas in March, but Russian oil accounted for about 3 percent of U.S. consumption. Europe, in contrast, gets about a quarter of its oil via Moscow.

There is also no guarantee that Russia would agree to continue selling oil under a new price cap, which could push Europe into recession with unforeseen consequences for the global economy. Putin said this week that Europe would be committing “economic suicide” if it jettisons Russian oil. Some experts point out that the same hurdles slowing down the embargo could also slow down the price cap proposal.

Advertisement

“Just as Europe is struggling to get to unanimity on an embargo, it would also struggle to agree to a tariff or a price cap,” said Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group, an energy consulting firm. McNally said Europe is also traditionally wary of the “secondary” sanctions on other nations that would probably be necessary to ensure the price cap is effective. McNally also pointed to the added risk “that E.U. countries heavily dependent on Russian oil would be forced to pay the tariff instead of Moscow.”

Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko told The Washington Post in April that his country has expressed support for the idea in conversations with Western diplomats, although its preference is for an immediate full embargo. Canada, which imposed an oil embargo on Russia in February, also expressed support for the plan during April meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, according to a Canadian government official. Canada banned all Russian oil imports in February and has always been far less dependent on it than Europe. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also previously told the Financial Times that he floated price caps to leverage Europe’s “market power” to “reduce the financial help we are giving to Putin to continue the war.”

David Kleimann, an international trade expert and visiting fellow at Bruegel, a Brussels-based think tank, disputed concerns that a European tariff on imports would lead Russia to increase oil prices. He pointed out that Russia is already selling oil below the market rate, because demand for non-Russian oil can be met by other suppliers with relative ease.

Advertisement

Spokespeople for the German government did not immediately return a request for comment. U.S. officials insisted that the matter is not their decision to make.

“Oil and gas revenues are a very substantial source of revenues for Russia. We would like to do what we could to diminish those,” Yellen said Wednesday in Bonn. “This is important for Europe to decide what they think is best. But we continue to have those discussions. There are a lot of options. … We’re not trying to tell them what’s in their best interest.”

Quentin Ariès and Emily Rauhala contributed reporting to this article from Brussels.

GiftOutline Gift Article