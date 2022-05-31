U.S. policymakers misjudged inflation threat until it was too late

ovember 2021: Inflation no longer looks temporary; job growth is revealed to be much stronger than reported

The Fed moves on Nov. 3 to ease off its massive purchases of bonds, which has helped keep interest rates low and stimulate the economy. Powell says the Fed won’t let inflation become permanent and that the bank will use its tools to prevent higher prices from becoming entrenched, but he notes “sizable price increases in some sectors” and says inflation and supply chain disruptions “will persist” into 2022.

When the Bureau of Labor Statistics issues revised estimates for June through September, it’s suddenly clear that the government’s initial reports underestimated employment growth by some 626,000 new jobs — the largest underestimate of any comparable period dating back more than 40 years. What looked over the summer like a slowing recovery turns out to have been an economy that was still sizzling hot.

Initial estimates for October also show the economy added 531,000 jobs, with the unemployment rate dropping to 4.6 percent. Wages push higher as well, despite continued supply-chain backups: A lagging government report shows that a record 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September, motivated by the chance to find better pay elsewhere. By late November, the number of weekly unemployment claims hits a 50-year low of 199,000.

Recognition of the roaring job market comes with the realization that inflation is also soaring — and may not be temporary. Spikes in energy prices and problems with supply chains drive prices up by 6.2 percent compared with October 2020, the biggest inflation jump in about 30 years. When the data comes out on Nov. 10, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) warns the White House that Washington “can no longer ignore the economic pain Americans feel every day.”

Biden says “reversing this trend is a top priority for me,” but administration officials still argue that supply chain issues are causing temporary price hikes. The White House is optimistic that inflation could soon cool, and Biden signs a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law in a South Lawn ceremony on Nov. 15. The spending deal, a culmination of months of difficult negotiations with Republican lawmakers, represents a key win for the administration’s economic agenda after months of criticisms over rising prices. “This law is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America. It leaves no one behind,” Biden says.