Manchin says he won’t support new climate spending or tax hikes on wealthy

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) told Democratic leaders Thursday he would not support an economic package that contains new spending on climate change or includes new tax increases targeting wealthy Americans or corporations, marking a massive setback for party lawmakers who had hoped to advance a central element of their agenda before the midterm elections this fall.

The major shift in negotiations — confirmed by two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the talks — threatens to upend the delicate process to adopt the party’s signature legislation seven months after Manchin scuttled the original, roughly $2 trillion Build Back Better Act, which President Biden had endorsed.

But Manchin told Democratic leaders he was open to changing federal laws that might lower prescription drugs costs for seniors, the two people said. And the West Virginia moderate expressed support with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), the party’s chief negotiator, for extended subsidies that will help keep health insurance costs down for millions of Americans for the next two years, one of the sources said.

A spokesman for Schumer declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Manchin said nothing had been agreed to at any point in the discussions but declined to discuss details of the talks.

The stunning setback late Thursday came despite weeks of seemingly promising negotiations between Schumer and Manchin in pursuit of a broader deal that would deliver on the very promises that secured Democrats both chambers of Congress and the White House in 2020.

On climate, Democrats had once hoped to radically transform the country, reduce pollution, incentivize cleaner, greener energy and put more electric vehicles on the road. Manchin, who represents coal-heavy West Virginia, often opposed their most audacious plans — but until Thursday, he had seemed open to some limited changes to combat global warming.

On taxes, meanwhile, Manchin only days ago had signed on to one of many Democratic-backed plans to raise more revenue from the wealthiest taxpayers, including a policy that would have helped extend the solvency of Medicare by closing a loophole that allows high earners to shelter income, one of the people familiar with the matter said. But the senator ultimately appeared to change course, and newly expressed resistance to some of the party’s other plans targeting wealthy individuals and corporations, the source added.

The situation leaves Democrats in a difficult political bind — left to decide between pressing Manchin after Thursday’s reversal or accepting what would still be significant changes to the law lowering health-care costs for millions. Manchin has long expressed concern that his party’s proposals could add to the deficit and worsen inflation, a position he reiterated Wednesday after new data affirmed that prices are rising at the fastest clip in four decades.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

