Yellen to Russian minister: You share responsibility for innocent lives lost

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen on Friday denounced Russia’s war in Ukraine in a closed-door meeting of the Group of 20 nations attended by a senior Kremlin official, according to a Treasury official. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yellen criticized Russia over the atrocities committed in Ukraine and the war’s impact on the global economy, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe behind-the-scenes discussions.

Russia’s deputy finance minister attended the meeting in person, during the opening session of the conference of the world’s top economic officials. Russia’s finance minister was expected to attend virtually. It was unclear if the deputy finance minster was still in the room when Yellen delivered the remarks.

“I condemn Russia’s brutal and unjust war in the strongest possible terms. Russia’s war defies the G-20’s spirit of cooperation and has set back our efforts to ‘recover together, recover stronger,’ ” Yellen said.

“Russia’s officials, including those participating in this session, should recognize that they are adding to the horrific consequences of this war through their continued support of the Putin regime. You share responsibility for the innocent lives lost and the ongoing human and economic toll that the war is causing around the world,” she added.

A day earlier, Yellen had reiterated calls to expel Russia from the G-20, which is composed of the world’s largest economies. Yellen has made her top priority of the trip enacting a price cap on Russian oil exports, a move designed to undercut revenue for the Kremlin’s war, while shielding Western economies from higher energy prices. Yellen led a walkout of Western financial officials in April when Russia’s emissaries began speaking.

“I expect to express in the strongest possible terms my view on Russia’s invasion,” Yellen said on Thursday. “I expect that many of my colleagues will do the same.”

“Representatives of the Putin regime have no place at this forum,” she added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

