Sen. Manchin issues Democrats new ultimatum on climate and taxes

A defiant Sen. Joe Manchin III on Friday said it was not “prudent” for Democrats to try to advance a massive economic spending package amid a recent sharp rise in prices nationally, putting his party on a collision course over its agenda months before the critical midterm elections. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The dispute exploded into public view this week after Manchin privately told Democratic leaders he could not support a bill this month that contains new spending to combat climate change or seeks to raise taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations. The senator’s stance, as first reported by The Washington Post, threatened to upend weeks of talks in pursuit of a deal that Democrats hoped to advance before the end of July.

But Manchin, appearing Friday on local West Virginia radio, offered new, finer detail on the exact scope of his demands. He said he might, indeed, support additional spending on Democrats’ top priorities, including climate change — but only after he sees the next round of inflation numbers, which are due in August.

“Inflation is wreaking havoc on everybody’s life,” Manchin said.

Manchin insisted that he still “want[s] climate” action, although he did not reveal the full extent of what he would support. And he said he generally could accept some additional taxation, but only if he can be sure it “does not effect the economy of the United States of America, or the people of the United States of America.”

Yet, Manchin maintained that he would not consider such a package until perhaps September. Otherwise, he called on Democrats to whittle down their proposal even further to focus largely on reducing health-care costs if they hope to win his must-have vote this month.

His stance leaves Democrats in an impossible political bind. Without Manchin, they cannot proceed with their spending bill as planned, since they require his support to use the process known as budget reconciliation. The tactic allows the party — with the aid of Vice President Harris’s tiebreaking vote — to overcome Republicans’ unanimous opposition and prevent a filibuster.

If Democrats act now, opting for haste, they will lose the opportunity to secure historic spending to fight climate change and make changes to the tax code that they promised in campaigning for the 2020 election. If they hold off in hopes that Manchin will sign on later, though, Democrats risk losing the chance to strike any deal at all after more than a year of ill-fated wrangling with him. In the process, they face a Sept. 30 deadline after which they may not be able to use the reconciliation process at all.

In the meantime, the inaction may mean that 13 million people will face higher health insurance premiums next year. A key portion of the party’s long-stalled economic package extends soon-expiring tax subsidies for low- and middle-income Americans who buy health insurance through national and state exchanges, and inaction this summer raises the odds that insurance companies may send notice to these families about looming price increases — just before voters cast their 2022 election ballots.

