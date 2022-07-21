The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Economic Policy

European Central Bank surprises markets with half-point rate hike

It marked the first increase for the group in 11 years, a nod to growing inflation concerns.

By
Updated July 21, 2022 at 9:18 a.m. EDT|Published July 21, 2022 at 8:40 a.m. EDT
The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured before the news conference on euro zone monetary policy following the meeting of the governing council of the ECB in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on July 21, 2022. The European Central Bank lifted key interest rates by a surprise 50 basis points on July 21, 2022, its first hike since 2011. (Daniel Roland/AFP/Getty Images)
Comment

The European Central Bank surprised investors with a larger-than-expected interest rate increase, as it moved to contain high inflation brought on by rising energy costs and the war in Ukraine.

The move — the ECB’s first rate increase in 11 years — came after officials signaled for weeks that they intended to raise rates by just one-quarter of a percentage point.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

In a statement, the bank’s governing council said it acted based on an “updated assessment of inflation risks" and said further such actions were expected.

Today’s move brings Europe’s main deposit rate to zero after an extraordinary eight years in negative territory.

Inflation in the 19-nation euro zone reached 8.6 percent last month, the highest level in decades. ECB President Christine Lagarde is scheduled to explain the bank’s action at a news conference this morning.

Soaring dollar could help Fed in fight against inflation

European monetary officials are behind the Federal Reserve, which began raising interest rates in March and already has increased them three times by a total of 1.5 percentage points.

Even as the bank moved to battle rising prices, many analysts were warning that Europe’s weakening economy would likely force an early end to the rate hikes.

The euro this month hit parity with the dollar, trading at an even 1-for-1 rate for the first time in two decades.

“There will be no hiking cycle for the ECB. The Euro zone is going into recession. The coming [economic] contraction will make inflation old news,” Robin Brooks, chief economist for the Institute of International Finance, said on Twitter.

The banking system in the euro area already has begun tightening credit.

European banks became pickier about the borrowers they granted loans in the last three months, according to the ECB’s Bank Lending Survey released this week. Business demand for credit remains strong, but it is driven by a need for working capital to cope with rising costs rather than funds for new investment, said the quarterly survey of 153 institutions.

Looking ahead, European banks said they anticipate “a moderate net decline in demand for loans,” the ECB reported.

Loading...