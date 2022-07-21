European Central Bank surprises markets with half-point rate hike

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The European Central Bank surprised investors with a larger-than-expected interest rate increase, as it moved to contain high inflation brought on by rising energy costs and the war in Ukraine. The move — the ECB’s first rate increase in 11 years — came after officials signaled for weeks that they intended to raise rates by just one-quarter of a percentage point.

In a statement, the bank’s governing council said it acted based on an “updated assessment of inflation risks" and said further such actions were expected.

Today’s move brings Europe’s main deposit rate to zero after an extraordinary eight years in negative territory.

Inflation in the 19-nation euro zone reached 8.6 percent last month, the highest level in decades. ECB President Christine Lagarde is scheduled to explain the bank’s action at a news conference this morning.

European monetary officials are behind the Federal Reserve, which began raising interest rates in March and already has increased them three times by a total of 1.5 percentage points.

Even as the bank moved to battle rising prices, many analysts were warning that Europe’s weakening economy would likely force an early end to the rate hikes.

The euro this month hit parity with the dollar, trading at an even 1-for-1 rate for the first time in two decades.

“There will be no hiking cycle for the ECB. The Euro zone is going into recession. The coming [economic] contraction will make inflation old news,” Robin Brooks, chief economist for the Institute of International Finance, said on Twitter.

The banking system in the euro area already has begun tightening credit.

European banks became pickier about the borrowers they granted loans in the last three months, according to the ECB’s Bank Lending Survey released this week. Business demand for credit remains strong, but it is driven by a need for working capital to cope with rising costs rather than funds for new investment, said the quarterly survey of 153 institutions.

Looking ahead, European banks said they anticipate “a moderate net decline in demand for loans,” the ECB reported.

