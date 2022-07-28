Manchin says he ‘never walked away’ as Democrats push spending deal

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two weeks after upending talks around his own party’s economic agenda, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) said Thursday he had found renewed cause to change course, having now secured Democratic leaders’ support for fossil fuels along with assurances that their spending package would not contribute to inflation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Manchin delivered his explanation to reporters as his fellow Democrats gathered privately to chart the way forward on the measure, one that their chief negotiator — Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) — said he hopes the chamber will pass as soon as next week.

The deal struck between Schumer and Manchin aims to lower health-care costs, combat climate change and revise the tax code — a far more sweeping plan than Manchin himself said he was willing to support just two weeks ago. At the time, he informed Democrats he could not support their pursuit of billions in new investments to fight global warming, financed in part through tax increases, fearing it would worsen inflation as prices are soaring.

Advertisement

Manchin then called on his party to focus on health-care costs if they hoped to act in July, or wait another month until new economic indicators arrived. But the senator said Thursday that he continued working with Schumer behind the scenes — without the involvement of President Biden — in the hope that Democrats could satisfy his fiscal concerns.

“All of you might be surprised, but there should be no surprise, because I’ve never walked away from anything in my life,” Manchin said in a news conference.

The breakthrough came in part after Manchin ensured that fossil fuels are “recognized to be a driving force and player in this piece of legislation,” he said during an appearance on local West Virginia radio. For one thing, Manchin secured support from Biden, Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for a forthcoming measure that would ease permitting around new energy production.

Advertisement

“I wasn’t budging from making sure we have a robust energy portfolio,” Manchin said.

And the senator said he told his staff to “scrub” the bill for potentially inflationary measures, leading Democrats to drop some of their proposed tax increases. Their final agreement does impose a new minimum rate on corporations, targeting major multinational firms that pay nothing to the U.S. government, but Manchin said that would not prove “inflammatory.”

“This is truly going to be around inflation reduction,” he said.

Meanwhile, Democrats gathered privately Thursday to learn new details of the deal. Even though it amounts to a coup for Biden and other top party lawmakers, the agreement still totals far less than the roughly $2 trillion Build Back Better Act that Democrats adopted in the House last year.

Advertisement

Addressing his caucus, Schumer sought to emphasize the rare opportunity in front of his party after serving in the minority in Washington for many years, according to a Democratic aide who attended the meeting and spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the closed-door conversation.

When they were out of power, Democrats long discussed ways to lower health-care costs, reduce the price of medicine and combat climate change, Schumer said. Now the majority leader said the party has the chance to transform those ideas into law and had to seize on the moment swiftly, the aide recalled.

Exiting the meeting, some Democrats appeared to share that view.

“It doesn’t include everything people wanted in the earlier package,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). “But compared to where we thought we were 48 hours ago, I mean, this is light-years — light-years — forward.”

Advertisement

To advance the bill, Democrats need the support of their entire caucus. They intend to use the process known as reconciliation, which will allow them to leverage their tiebreaking majority in the narrowly divided chamber to overcome a Republican filibuster. But some party lawmakers have not yet offered their views on the bill, including Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), a moderate who in the past has raised similar fiscal concerns as Manchin did.

The proposal empowers the U.S. government to help lower drug costs for seniors and includes a bevy of new policies that incentivize cleaner and greener energy. Those investments also come with new mandates for offshore oil and gas leasing in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska. Still, Democrats believe the sum total of their work will allow them to reduce emissions by 40 percent as of 2030.

Democrats aim to pay for new spending — totaling $433 billion — with policies that also help raise more than $300 billion toward reducing the deficit. Manchin on Thursday described the plan’s fiscal benefits as essential, stressing that he was able to lend his must-have vote only after Democrats walked away from an original bill that would have included trillions of additional dollars in new spending.

GiftOutline Gift Article