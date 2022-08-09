Micron joins list of computer chip makers planning new U.S. plants

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Semiconductor giant Micron says it will spend $40 billion on new chip-manufacturing facilities in the United States through the end of the decade, joining a list of projects seeking federal subsidies from new legislation that President Biden will sign Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The company, based in Boise, Idaho, said the investment will create 5,000 high-tech jobs and will boost the United States’ share of global manufacturing of so-called memory chips to 10 percent from 2 percent today. Memory chips store data and are vital to new technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G communications and cloud computing.

Micron chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra told The Post that the investment depends on the company receiving part of the $52 billion in subsidies that will become available after Biden signs the Chips and Science Act in a ceremony set for Tuesday morning.

“This legislation is enabling us to make investments that we would not have made otherwise in the U.S.,” Mehrotra said, adding that the new facilities would manufacture “leading edge” chips. “Without the Chips Act this production would not have been in the U.S., and that 2 percent over time would have gone down even to a smaller number.”

Micron is considering “multiple states” as the future site of the manufacturing facilities and will announce its decision in the coming weeks, he said. The company does some manufacturing in Manassas, but makes most of its chips, and all of its highest-tech chips, in Japan, Singapore and Taiwan, he said.

The White House praised the project, which joins similar large U.S. investment plans announced by chipmakers Intel, TSMC and Samsung, all of which are seeking the federal subsidies.

“Thanks to the bipartisan Chips and Science Act, America is poised to once again lead the world in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing,” Sameera Fazili, deputy director of the National Economic Council, said in a statement.

Computer chips, which are the brains that operate all modern electronics, have been in short supply for nearly two years amid soaring demand and a dearth of factories worldwide. Few companies have been willing to invest the billions of dollars needed to construct the factories, which are packed with some of the industrial world’s most expensive manufacturing equipment.

The shortages have hobbled all types of manufacturing that rely on computer chips — most prominently auto production, which has stalled in the United States and other countries, causing shortages and soaring prices for cars.

The chip shortage has prompted countries around the world to throw billions of dollars of subsidies at manufacturers with the hope of sparking more factory construction. Because chips underpin not only consumer electronics but a variety of military gear, including F-35 fighter jets and Javelin missiles, they are seen as key to national security.

The U.S. subsidy package cleared Congress with rare bipartisan support late last month, after more than a year of wrangling that threatened to delay some factory construction projects.

