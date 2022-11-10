For next IRS chief, Biden to nominate Daniel Werfel

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden will nominate Daniel Werfel to lead the Internal Revenue Service, according to two people and a senior administration official familiar with the matter. Werfel served in the George W. Bush and Obama administrations, working at senior levels of the White House Office of Management and Budget and at the IRS. Werfel was also acting IRS commissioner in 2013, taking over after top officials resigned over a controversy involving the agency’s scrutiny of conservative nonprofit groups. He currently works at the Boston Consulting Group, leading the public sector practice of the firm, according to its website.

The nomination comes at a critical moment for the IRS. Congressional Democrats this year approved an $80 billion increase in the agency’s budget, aiming to increase federal revenue by targeting tax cheats. Congressional Republicans have vowed to resist those changes and devoted much their 2022 midterm campaign message to attacking Biden’s plan to beef up the IRS. A GOP-led House could launch major battles against the tax agency.

If confirmed by the Senate, Werfel would also face the challenge of improving IRS customer service, which struggled amid the pandemic after years of GOP-led budget cuts.

Control of the House and Senate next year remains unclear, with results still being tallied in key races from this week’s elections.

The current IRS commissioner, Charles Rettig, is leaving when his term expires Saturday. He was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2018.

“This is a very good appointment. Werfel is an experienced executive who understands the service and helped out at a critical period in 2013,” said Mark Everson, who served as the IRS commissioner during the Bush administration, referencing the firestorm over scrutiny of conservative groups. “He did an excellent job coming into the agency during a tough period, and so he’s very well suited for the job.”

Spokespeople for the White House and the Treasury Department did not immediately return a request for comment. A call to the Boston Consulting Group was also not returned.

The timing of Biden’s announcement was unclear. Congressional Democrats had been furious at Rettig for refusing to turn over Trump’s tax returns, although they praised Rettig over his implementation of coronavirus spending measures such as stimulus checks and the expanded child tax credit.

Douglas O’Donnell, a deputy commissioner and longtime IRS official, will lead the agency on an interim basis starting Saturday.

Frank Clemente, executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness, a left-leaning group, said the next leader of the tax agency faces the crucial task of “vigorously going after tax cheats to make sure they pay their fair share.”

“The IRS commissioner is getting a huge infusion of money to bring the agency into the modern age,” Clemente said. “It’s an extremely important position, especially given the target on the agency’s back from Republicans.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

