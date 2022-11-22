Deadline extended to apply for The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces

If you’ve lost track of time and thought you missed the opportunity to nominate your employer for the 2023 Washington Post Top Workplaces award, you have another chance: The deadline has been extended to Jan. 13.
Energage, our Philadelphia-based survey partner, will contact the firms and seek permission to interview employees. Energage will ask employees to rate their companies on a seven-point scale that ranges from strongly disagree to strongly agree and covers 24 statements, including “My manager helps me learn and grow” and “I feel genuinely appreciated” by my employer. Last year, more than 65,000 employees at more than 500 organizations responded.
Based on the results, the survey company will rank the top 200 companies in the Washington area in four size categories — largest, large, midsize and small. Winners will be recognized in a special magazine published in mid-June, as well as at a special event hosted by senior Post editors.