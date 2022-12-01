Trump did not target ex-FBI leaders with tax audits, investigators say

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Investigators at the Treasury Department determined that the IRS did not inappropriately target former FBI leaders James B. Comey and Andrew McCabe with aggressive audits, following a New York Times report in July that raised questions about whether President Donald Trump sicced the tax agency on his political enemies.

Comey, the FBI director from 2013 to 2017, and McCabe, the bureau’s deputy director from 2016 to 2018, were subjected to “research audits” in 2017 and 2019, respectively. The invasive procedures, which involve deep examinations of financial information, do not indicate wrongdoing. Rather, the IRS conducts random National Research Program exams every year to monitor its own tax compliance regime.

The Times report had raised questions about whether Trump had leveraged the obscure audit program to punish Comey and McCabe, whom he considered to be disloyal to his administration.

The report released Thursday by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, the IRS’s independent watchdog, instead found that the audit program in 2017 and 2019 “worked as designed” and “did not include malicious code.”

Former IRS commissioner Charles Rettig told investigators that “he had no conversations with the current or prior Presidential administration” about the audits and played no part in selecting audit targets, the report said.

Rettig’s top deputies also told investigators that the commissioner did not attempt to influence the research audits, and before Rettig joining the IRS in 2018, an agency restructuring removed the IRS’s research division from the direct supervision of the commissioner’s office.

Rettig left office in November and was replaced by deputy commissioner and longtime IRS official Douglas O’Donnell on an interim basis. On Nov. 10, Biden nominated Daniel Werfel, a former acting IRS commissioner, as a permanent replacement.

Investigators found that steep and accumulating cuts to the IRS’s budget over recent years led to shortfalls within the National Research Program but not wrongdoing.

As its funding shrank — the IRS’s annual congressional appropriation adjusted for inflation dropped 17 percent between 2010 and 2021 — the agency cut research staffing and the number of taxpayers it subjected to research audits.

In both 2017 and 2019, inspectors found, the agency conducted research audits of only 4,000 taxpayers, down from more than 10,900 audits in previous years.

IRS algorithms select taxpayers for research audits from a pool that disproportionately includes high-income taxpayers who are self-employed or who generate revenue through sole proprietorships or from investments. When Trump fired Comey and McCabe, it made them more likely to be included in IRS research audits because their annual earnings increased — Comey wrote two lucrative books and started giving paid speeches, and McCabe joined CNN as an on-air law enforcement analyst.

Those arrangements, say tax policy experts and former high-ranking IRS officials, would have made both men far more likely to be chosen for a research inspection than they were as FBI employees, because the pool of high earners with such eclectic income streams is significantly smaller.

The idea of using the IRS against political adversaries, though, reportedly crossed the former president’s mind.

John F. Kelly, who was White House chief of staff from 2017 to 2019, told the Times in November that Trump repeatedly ranted that the IRS ought to investigate Comey and McCabe, along with other perceived political enemies such as Hillary Clinton, former CIA director John O. Brennan and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post.

Two officials who spoke to The Washington Post said they never heard Trump give specific orders to investigate or audit specific individuals. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

But Trump, who famously refused to release his own tax returns and claimed they were under audit, regularly complained that the IRS had been “a pain in the ass” to him over the years, one former official said, and he was “incredibly well versed” in previous accusations that past administrations had tampered with the IRS for political purposes.

“They did it to us,” Trump would say in 2017, accusing the IRS of carrying out politically motivated audits of pro-Republican groups under President Barack Obama. It was a storyline conservative media had focused on frequently, though no evidence emerged to support such a claim.

“He would say this person should be investigated, this person should be audited. I never heard him give a direct order,” one of the former officials said.

The IRS has worked for years to avoid giving even the appearance of political bias, though Trump administration officials said that would not have deterred the former president.

“He did not care one bit about what the rules were supposed to be,” one of the former officials said.

Josh Dawsey contributed to this report.

