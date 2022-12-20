Congress unveils $1.7 trillion deal to fund government, avert shutdown

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Democratic and Republican negotiators early Tuesday unveiled a roughly $1.7 trillion deal to fund the U.S. government through most of 2023, setting up a last-minute sprint on Capitol Hill to approve the sprawling package and avert a potential shutdown. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 4,155-page measure, known in congressional parlance as an omnibus, included funding for key elements of President Biden’s economic agenda, new boosts to defense programs and an additional $44.9 billion in emergency military and economic assistance for Ukraine.

Democrats did not achieve all of the increases to domestic spending that they initially had sought, a concession in talks with Republicans, who are set to assume control of the House in January. But the two parties’ leaders did agree to stitch onto the measure a wide array of long-simmering and stalled bills, recognizing the omnibus marks their final major legislative opening before Congress resets in the new year.

Advertisement

Lawmakers appended proposals to improve pandemic readiness, extend some Medicaid benefits, help Americans save for retirement, ban TikTok on government devices and change the way the country counts presidential electoral votes. The bipartisan election bill — known as the Electoral Count Act — sought to respond to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

But Democrats and Republicans could not find compromises on other outstanding fiscal and economic debates, particularly around a package of tax credits that might have aided low-income families with children while preserving tax breaks for businesses — a slew of thorny issues that now await lawmakers in a tougher political environment next year.

For now, the Capitol faces a race against the clock: Lawmakers have until the end of Friday to approve the package or else federal funds are set to run out, bringing key agencies and programs to a halt. To prevent a catastrophic shutdown, the two warring parties must band together, particularly in the narrowly divided Senate, where Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes to proceed swiftly and pass the spending bill.

Advertisement

“Despite having a little more work to do, the omnibus continues heading in the right direction,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Monday on the chamber floor as the bill was being finalized, adding lawmakers were “working hard to get it done before the end of the week.”

Even before negotiators clinched the final details, however, some Republicans had already rejected the approach — arguing that the talks should have been postponed until January, when the party assumes control of the House. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the chamber’s minority leader, who is vying to become speaker next year, blasted his counterparts in the Senate for engaging Democrats at all.

“Republicans are about to literally give the Biden administration a blank check,” said Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.), a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

Advertisement

“Republican leadership in the Senate — and frankly, too many in the House — are walking away from using that important tool to check the executive branch,” he added.

McCarthy’s allies in the Senate, meanwhile, have raised the prospect that they could try to slow down debate even as the shutdown deadline draws near. “I don’t know why any Republican, let alone 10, would want to help them do that in those circumstances,” said GOP Sen. Mike Lee (Utah) at a news conference last week, declining to say whether he would raise “procedural objections” to a vote.

The release of the omnibus followed weeks of haggling largely among a trio of lawmakers who oversee congressional appropriations: Sens. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) and Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.), and Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.). For the two soon-retiring Senate veterans in particular, the agreement cemented their status as bipartisan dealmakers — and secures billions of dollars for political pet projects, or earmarks, for themselves and others in Congress.

Advertisement

The top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Kay Granger (Tex.), previously criticized lawmakers’ work on a long-term spending agreement. In the days before its release, GOP leaders in the chamber even had encouraged their members to vote against a one-week spending stopgap, known as a continuing resolution, that kept the government running while talks proceeded. If Republicans had prevailed, they would have caused a shutdown at the end of last week.

“We should be passing a continuing resolution into next year instead of buying more time to rush through a massive spending package,” Granger said during the House debate.

Partisan disputes spoiled other discussions, including a last-minute push to secure a deal on taxes. Democrats had hoped to expand the child tax credit, after an earlier policy — providing monthly payments to low-income families in need — expired last year. Republicans, meanwhile, aimed to preserve tax breaks for businesses that the party first secured under its 2017 overhaul. Ultimately, though, the two sides could not find common ground on a compromise, foreshadowing the tough fights to come in a divided Congress next year.

Advertisement

In brokering the current deal, Democrats and Republicans labored to put together the omnibus out of a belief that the alternatives — either a temporary fix or a year-long extension of current funding levels — could have invited political bickering and left key federal agencies, including the Pentagon, ill-equipped in the new year.

To assuage Republicans, who insisted on robust defense spending, the omnibus included nearly $798 billion for the Pentagon and related programs. Taking to the floor Monday before lawmakers released the legislation, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) touted that funding as he sought to sell the deal to his party: He heralded its inclusion of a “substantial, real-dollar increase” for defense — while pointing to what he called a “substantial real-dollar cut” to Biden’s other spending priorities.

Shelby, in a statement earlier Tuesday, added the “far from perfect” negotiations had “allowed Republican redlines to be adhered to,” and he similarly urged his colleagues to back the bill. “We need to do our job and fund the government,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

The omnibus also proposed nearly $773 billion for domestic programs, which included a significant increase in federal funding for veterans and new money meant to improve child-care programs, combat substance abuse and help needy families access food.

“The pain of inflation on American families is real, and it is being felt right now across the federal government,” Leahy said in a statement, adding the bill “directly invests in providing relief from the burden of inflation on the American people.”

Lawmakers also provided new money for some of Biden’s top accomplishments, including bipartisan laws to boost U.S. infrastructure and to promote the domestic manufacturing of small computer chips, known as semiconductors. And the bill provisioned about $40 billion in emergency funds in response to recent natural disasters, including Hurricane Ian.

Advertisement

“As communities across the country work to rebuild after unprecedented natural disasters, this bill provides the urgently needed support to help families, small businesses, and entire towns and cities get back on their feet and repair damaged infrastructure,” DeLauro said.

But Democrats did not secure all of the spending they sought. In the days before negotiators released their measure, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), a member of the chamber’s Appropriations Committee, warned the party would see “painful cuts,” but acknowledged that even that was “a lot better than it would be” if lawmakers had simply extended existing funding levels.

Republicans also refused to relent in their long-standing opposition to delivering new money to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The White House had asked for $22.4 billion, largely to purchase and facilitate the next generation of vaccines, yet GOP lawmakers refused to budge even as top administration officials warned about the risks of poor preparation.

Advertisement

The must-pass spending bill still offered an opening for lawmakers to advance a slew of other proposals, some of which target Medicaid, which provides health insurance to low-income Americans. Congress clinched a deal to avert a lapse in critical dollars for the U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.

In a win for Republicans, the package allows states to start reevaluating who is still eligible for the program beginning in April. It also includes some long-sought Democratic priorities, such as allowing states to permanently extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers for 12 months and barring children from getting kicked off their Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program coverage for a continuous 12 months, even if a family’s income fluctuates.

Rachel Roubein contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article