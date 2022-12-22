Congress has a $1.7 trillion bill to fund the government. Here’s what’s in it.

Domestic spending

The omnibus includes nearly $773 billion for a vast array of federal health-care, environment, labor, education and economic programs. Democrats say this domestic spending is $68 billion, or about 9 percent, more than they approved last year. It’s still less than what some Democrats wanted, but nonetheless, it’s the “highest level for nondefense funding ever,” according to the House Appropriations Committee.

The bill raises by $500 the maximum Pell Grant, an award for lower-income college students. It includes the first budget increase for the National Labor Relations Board, a labor watchdog, in more than a decade. It provides $800 million for shelter and other emergency services for migrants at the Department of Homeland Security, with additional sums meant to improve refugee processing. And it boosts funding for arts programs, tech and antitrust watchdogs, and security for members of Congress.