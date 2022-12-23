House prepares to vote on $1.7 trillion omnibus bill amid GOP objections

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The House on Friday is expected to vote on a roughly $1.7 trillion deal to fund the government through most of 2023, as Democrats try to overcome Republican objections and avert a looming government shutdown. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With only hours to go before federal funds run out, lawmakers face a race against the clock to finish a sprawling measure that would boost domestic and defense spending, finance President Biden’s top priorities and provide new emergency aid, including to Ukraine.

But the bipartisanship that largely characterized a successful 68-29 vote in the Senate on Thursday is unlikely to materialize in the House, where Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the chamber’s minority leader, has led the GOP in vigorously opposing the package of appropriations bills, known in congressional parlance as an omnibus.

As McCarthy vies for the speakership — hoping to run the House once his party takes over in January — he has held out for weeks against any negotiations with Democrats. He has even signaled support for blocking bills written by his Republican counterparts in the Senate who supported the spending package, a position first endorsed by his party’s most conservative members, some of whom oppose McCarthy’s bid for speaker.

Democrats are still expected to prevail in advancing the omnibus through a chamber where, until Jan. 3, they retain a majority. The vote Friday is likely to be sparsely attended, as more than 220 members from both parties had indicated by Thursday night that they would be absent in part due to inclement weather — choosing instead to vote from afar by proxy.

But the looming partisan tensions still could foreshadow even tougher spending fights next year, when Congress must return to the matter of funding the government before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, while tackling a slew of other critical fiscal deadlines with immense implications for the U.S. economy.

“These investments support our communities with the urgency they need,” said Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.), the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, during a Thursday evening congressional hearing that prepared the omnibus for floor debate.

Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas), her counterpart on the panel, soon after aired her concerns about the “size and scope of the package,” saying that lawmakers could not “continue to spend at this rate on these extravagant social programs.”

The omnibus would provide nearly $773 billion for domestic programs and more than $850 billion for the military, covering expenses through the 2023 fiscal year. Over months of talks, Republicans had insisted on robust Pentagon funding, while Democrats secured some — but not all — of the health, education, labor and economic spending they initially sought.

A trio of top appropriators — led by Sens. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) and Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.), along with DeLauro — clinched the deal spanning more than 4,000 pages in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Their deal also includes nearly $47 billion in military, economic and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, as well as about $27 billion to respond to natural disasters affecting Florida, Puerto Rico and other parts of the United States.

House Republicans largely sat out of the talks, as some believed they could get a better deal — and extract spending cuts and other policy concessions from Biden — if they delayed debate until they assumed the majority in January. To that end, McCarthy led his party in arguing for a short-term funding extension, which would have kept the government running into next year, with federal spending frozen at existing levels.

But congressional leaders and negotiators rejected that approach — and even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) supported a deal that he described as imperfect but still critical for funding the Pentagon. That prompted McCarthy to assail McConnell, siding with conservatives including Reps. Chip Roy (R-Tex.), Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), who pledged in a letter this week to “do everything in our power to thwart even the smallest legislative and policy efforts” of senators who backed the omnibus.

McCarthy’s top deputy, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), similarly encouraged Republicans last week to vote against a one-week funding extension that gave lawmakers more time to reach a deal — a move that could have created a shutdown. On Tuesday, Scalise’s aides then recommended a vote against the omnibus, arguing that the bill is “designed to sideline the incoming Republican House Majority” with its spending increases.

By Thursday night, the top Republican on the House Rules Committee, Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), predicted that “many members” of his party would vote against the omnibus because it was shepherded through the Senate so quickly.

