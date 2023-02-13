Biden picks Lael Brainard, top Fed official, to run economic team

President Biden will appoint Lael Brainard, a top official at the Federal Reserve, to lead the White House’s economic team, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Brainard, who has been at the Fed since 2014, will serve a critical role for the White House as it tries to tamp down inflation and negotiate an increase to the nation’s borrowing limit with House Republicans — and continue to grow the economy before the 2024 presidential election.
The White House is also expected to name Jared Bernstein, who serves as a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers and was Biden’s top economics aide during the Obama administration, as that group’s chair, according to two people familiar with that decision.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.