Economic Policy

Biden picks Lael Brainard, top Fed official, to run economic team

The No. 2 official at the central bank will lead the National Economic Council as the administration seeks to raise the debt limit

February 13, 2023 at 10:09 p.m. EST
President Biden has chosen Lael Brainard, vice chair of the Federal Reserve, to run the National Economic Council. (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Biden will appoint Lael Brainard, a top official at the Federal Reserve, to lead the White House’s economic team, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The No. 2 official at the central bank, Brainard will replace Brian Deese, who has served as director of the White House National Economic Council since the beginning of the Biden administration. Deese, whose departure was announced earlier this month, is expected to step down this week, two people familiar with the matter said. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters not yet made public.

Brainard, who has been at the Fed since 2014, will serve a critical role for the White House as it tries to tamp down inflation and negotiate an increase to the nation’s borrowing limit with House Republicans — and continue to grow the economy before the 2024 presidential election.

Who is Lael Brainard?

The White House is also expected to name Jared Bernstein, who serves as a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers and was Biden’s top economics aide during the Obama administration, as that group’s chair, according to two people familiar with that decision.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

