Biden picks Lael Brainard, top Fed official, to run economic team

President Biden will appoint Lael Brainard, a top official at the Federal Reserve, to lead the White House’s economic team, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The No. 2 official at the central bank, Brainard will replace Brian Deese, who has served as director of the White House National Economic Council since the beginning of the Biden administration. Deese, whose departure was announced earlier this month, is expected to step down this week, two people familiar with the matter said. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters not yet made public.