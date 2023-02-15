U.S. faces debt limit deadline between July and September as deficit rises

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. risks a catastrophic default between July and September if the nation’s debt limit isn’t raised in time, according to a projection released Wednesday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, offering a clearer estimate of the deadline that Washington faces to avert a costly political and economic crisis. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The new timetable came as the top budgetary scorekeeper on Capitol Hill delivered a grim assessment about the country’s fiscal health, estimating that the government could add nearly $19 trillion in new debt over the next decade if it stays on its current course.

For Congress, the most urgent challenge is the debt ceiling, which limits how much the government can borrow to pay its existing bills. Lawmakers may have as few as five months to raise or suspend the cap, which Republicans have refused to do unless they can first secure steep spending cuts — a position that President Biden has rejected out of concern about the consequences of fiscal brinkmanship.

Both parties are responsible for the nation’s current debt, now exceeding $31 trillion, yet GOP leaders have sought to cast the imbalance as a consequence of Democrats’ two-year control of Washington. If lawmakers fail to act, however, the costs could be vast and severe, sending shockwaves through the global economy while potentially thrusting the U.S. into a recession, the Biden administration has warned.

The CBO delivered its estimate Wednesday along with its regular review of the federal budget, which laid bare the difficult, long-term challenges that lawmakers face to address the country’s worsening finances. The deficit — the annual imbalance between what the government shells out and receives in revenue — is expected to reach $1.4 trillion this year and average an additional $2 trillion each year after until 2032, according to its projections.

“Over the long term, our projections suggest changes in fiscal policy must be made,” said Phillip Swagel, the director of the CBO, in a briefing with reporters Wednesday, noting the “adverse consequences” of large, growing debt.

In future years, the shortfall is expected to widen considerably, totaling $18.8 trillion by the end of the decade, or roughly $3 trillion more than the nonpartisan budget-keeper anticipated in its previous report last spring. That means the sum of the country’s total outstanding obligations — the amount subject to the debt ceiling law — could reach $52 trillion in 2033, according to CBO.

The dour fiscal picture reflected a recent uptick in federal spending, particularly after lawmakers adopted new money to care for veterans and boost the military, as well as the persistent problems of inflation and rising interest rates. Together, these forces have made spending and borrowing more expensive for the U.S. government — much as it has for millions of families nationwide.

Those factors are also expected to create further drag on the U.S. economy, according to CBO, resulting in a “halt” to growth this year in inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, a measure of the country’s output. But the report found that GDP is likely to rebound next year as prices fall and unemployment rises.

“Our fiscal situation, which we already knew was bad, has deteriorated significantly,” said Marc Goldwein, the senior vice president at the Center for a Responsible Federal Budget, which advocates for deficit reduction.

The new data is likely to galvanize fierce debate in Washington, where the return of divided government has revived a set of familiar fights over fiscal austerity. Even after adding trillions to the nation’s debt when they controlled Congress under President Donald Trump, Republicans have swept back into power in the House on a pledge to reel in federal spending.

But the emerging political stalemate has taken on added urgency since January, when the U.S. officially reached the debt ceiling. The event has forced the Treasury Department to begin taking what it terms as “extraordinary measures” to move around money, rather than borrowing more of it, to pay for spending Congress has already enacted.

At the time, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen warned that the special accounting moves may only offer lawmakers until early June to raise or suspend the country’s borrowing cap. In offering its own, updated analysis on Wednesday, CBO said it could not provide a pinpoint date for when the Biden administration would exhaust its emergency measures, citing vast uncertainty around tax collections. But the budget-keeper still offered an ominous warning that a dip in revenue could speed up the clock, meaning the Treasury “could run out of funds before July.”

Entering the fight, House Republicans led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have pledged to use the upcoming debate over the debt ceiling as political leverage, particularly in pursuit of spending cuts. The move marks a familiar return to the party’s brinkmanship in 2011, before it later helped former Trump raise the country’s borrowing limit repeatedly.

In recent weeks, Republicans have targeted domestic programs and agencies, including those that focus on health, labor and education. But the party has yet to articulate specific monetary demands or release a budget, despite promising to produce a blueprint that balances the federal ledger over the next decade — an exceedingly tough task given the CBO’s grim estimates about the nation’s finances.

Biden, for his part, has met with McCarthy to discuss the issue — but the president has maintained publicly that he will not haggle over one of the nation’s most fundamental responsibilities. His administration has repeatedly warned that a failure to raise the debt ceiling could send shock waves through the global economy, potentially thrusting the U.S. into another recession, after a similar showdown with Republicans in 2011 cost the nation’s credit rating.

Yet the president has not issued his budget, either, though the White House has promised to release it in early March. Speaking later Wednesday at a union facility in Maryland, Biden plans to say his blueprint — which is expected to include tax increases targeting the wealthy and large, profitable corporations — would contribute toward “cutting the deficit by $2 trillion over 10 years.”

