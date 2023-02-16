World Bank head denies climate controversy spurred resignation

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

World Bank President David Malpass denied Thursday that controversy over his views on the link between greenhouse gas emissions and climate change drove his decision to step down with almost a year remaining on his term. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a brief telephone interview initiated by his office, Malpass repeatedly resisted clarifying the reason for his early exit. He said only that now was a good time for a transition to new leadership at the multilateral development institution.

“I’m leaving on my own terms, having accomplished a lot,” he said. “We’re doing so much. I’m trying to get people to focus on that.”

Malpass, a former U.S. Treasury Department official, sparked a global furor in September, when he refused to say whether he accepted the scientific consensus that the burning of fossil fuels is warming the planet.

“I am not a scientist,” Malpass told an interviewer at a public event sponsored by the New York Times.

The remark dogged Malpass for weeks, undermining his credibility on a major area of focus for the bank and leading to calls for his ouster. Former vice president Al Gore labeled him “a climate denier,” a charge Malpass rejected in subsequent public comments.

On his watch, the World Bank also was criticized for moving too slowly to finance developing countries’ shift toward low-carbon energy sources.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen praised Malpass in a statement following his decision to resign. Earlier this month, she called for the bank to be “bolder and more imaginative” in tackling a range of global challenges, including the transition away from fossil fuels.

The bank has been taking action. In November, Malpass agreed to provide the South African government with $440 million in financing to convert a coal-fired power plant to use renewable energy and batteries.

On Thursday, Malpass said the bank deserved credit for more than doubling its climate funding to nearly $32 billion in its most recent fiscal year. The bank also has drafted detailed analyses for more than two dozen countries, aimed at helping officials prioritize claims on government coffers.

“There’s been a lot of effort to personalize the challenge the world faces — this tremendous challenge of how to get enough resources to climate” without shortchanging education and health programs, Malpass said. “We’re doing a good job in balancing that.”

Extreme-weather events last year — including historic floods in Pakistan, droughts in China and record heat in Europe — kept the spotlight on the bank’s climate approach.

Asked if Biden administration angst over his climate views had precipitated his departure, Malpass said he had received strong support for the bank’s climate work and repeated several times: “I’m leaving on my own terms.”

Pressed to be more specific, Malpass responded by noting that the World Bank is the third-largest employer in the nation’s capital. “I keep thinking The Washington Post would be more interested in a great employer run so effectively in these years,” he said.

In 2019, President Donald Trump nominated Malpass, at the time the undersecretary for international affairs, to a five-year term as the bank’s president. He succeeded Jim Yong Kim, an American physician who resigned to work for a private-equity firm, managing infrastructure investments in developing countries.

Malpass was a surprise pick. He had been an outspoken critic of both the World Bank and its sister institution, the International Monetary Fund, saying there was “a lot of room for improvement” in the bank’s lending programs and operations.

Trump’s climate record — including withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate accords — also shadowed Malpass as he began his new job.

Under an informal agreement since the 1944 establishment of the global financial institutions, the United States has selected the bank’s chief, while European leaders pick the IMF boss.

Before joining the Trump administration, Malpass worked on Wall Street as chief economist at Bear Stearns, an investment bank.

After four years at the World Bank’s helm, Malpass said he was looking forward to “new challenges.” He said he did not have a new position lined up but planned to return to the private sector.

