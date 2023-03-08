House GOP to take early step on bill preparing for federal default

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

House Republicans are readying a proposal that would prepare the U.S. government in the event of a default, as GOP leaders and the White House remain at distant odds over the fate of the debt ceiling. The House Ways and Means Committee, led by Rep. Jason T. Smith (R-Mo.), announced that the panel will consider a measure Thursday that would prioritize some federal payments over others, arguing it would protect U.S. credit if the two parties cannot reach a deal over the country’s ability to borrow to pay its bills.

The debt ceiling sets the legal limit for how much the government can borrow to pay for spending Congress has already authorized, and lawmakers must raise or suspend the cap by later this year — or risk a fiscal calamity with global implications. Republicans have seized on the urgent task to try to secure steep spending cuts from the White House, an approach that has drawn President Biden’s ire over the risks it poses to the U.S. economy.

A default could cost the United States millions of jobs, plunge the nation into a recession and rattle markets around the world, according to federal officials and top economists. And it would force the sprawling government to make unprecedented, difficult decisions about the programs to sustain, since Washington runs an annual deficit that totaled $1.4 trillion in the 2022 fiscal year.

The Republican approach, generally known as “debt prioritization,” would serve as an emergency road map for a default. Under the legislation, dubbed the Default Prevention Act, the GOP proposal would allow the government to continue borrowing to make payments on existing debt and issue benefit checks to seniors on Social Security.

House Republicans steered to passage a similar version of the legislation in 2015, arguing that the measure could calm jittery markets and protect the country’s full faith and credit in the event of a crisis. But that version never got a vote in the Senate. Democrats at the time charged that it could entail massive sacrifices, potentially eliminating funding for key programs that protect national security or provide for the poor — simply because the United States could not afford to pay for them. The bill also would bar members of Congress from receiving salaries during that time.

For now, Republicans are readying the bill for committee consideration, known as a markup, which sets the stage for a potential vote in front of the full House. But the GOP’s efforts — fulfilling a commitment that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made to his conservative members earlier this year — still highlights the stakes if the two parties cannot come to a deal soon.

The announcement comes a day before Biden is set to release his budget for the 2024 fiscal year, marking the formal start of the annual spending process on Capitol Hill. The president’s blueprint aims to reduce the deficit by $2 trillion over the next decade while shoring up the future of Medicare, with some of the key savings coming from new tax increases targeting wealthy Americans and some corporations.

Even before the White House could release the document, some Republicans have rejected it outright, arguing it does not go far enough to slash spending — and should not include new tax hikes. Earlier Tuesday, Smith convened his tax committee for a field hearing in Yukon, Okla., where he blasted the president for “treating family farms like piggybacks to pay for more welfare for the wealthy.”

GOP leaders plan to present their own competing budget in the coming weeks that is expected to cut as much as $150 billion in the upcoming fiscal year. In doing so, the party has insisted on a spending deal in exchange for raising the debt ceiling, even as they maintain they do not want the country to default.

While Biden has entertained some talk around spending cuts — and even huddled with McCarthy last month in a wide-ranging meeting — the White House has held firm that the president has not, and will not, haggle over the nation’s credit.

“He never came to the table to negotiate. That is not something that occurred,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at her press briefing Monday. “We’ve been very clear, we’re not negotiating around the debt ceiling. This is something Congress needs to do.”

The two sides nevertheless face a rapidly ticking clock: The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office last month predicted that the United States could run out of special measures to stave off a default between July and September. The Treasury Department began taking those “extraordinary measures” in January, after the government hit the roughly $31 trillion debt ceiling that Congress enacted last year.

