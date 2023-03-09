Biden budget will revive sweeping plans to transform economy

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The White House will revive calls for transformative economic policy proposals with its 2024 budget proposal on Thursday, potentially previewing President Biden’s reelection campaign — and teeing up new battles with Republicans as the government draws closer to what could be a catastrophic default on the national debt. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Shortly after taking office, Biden released more than $4 trillion in spending proposals that aimed to fundamentally remake major parts of the economy, seeking changes to everything from health care and housing to education and elder care. But Democrats had to scale those plans back dramatically even before they lost control of the House in last year’s elections.

Now, as party leaders start to prepare for Biden’s 2024 campaign, the White House will again seek to highlight its vision for a much more expansive federal footprint through its new budget request. The president’s budget will include some version of the administration’s initial plans for expansions to prekindergarten, child care, paid family leave, elder care, housing, the Child Tax Credit and the Medicaid health-care program for the poor, according to two people aware of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details about a document not yet released. The reemergence of these policies, which couldn’t pass the Senate in Biden’s first two years of office, reflects Democrats’ conviction that they remain critical policy objectives for the country and vitally important to their party’s political fortunes, even if they would certainly fail in a GOP-controlled House.

The policies are also aimed at drawing a sharp contrast in spending battles with GOP lawmakers, who hope to use the nation’s borrowing limit — which must be raised sometime this summer to avoid a potentially catastrophic default on U.S. debt payments — to secure cuts to many of the kinds of programs Biden is trying to boost.

Biden’s budget will include restoring the expanded Child Tax Credit that expired at the end of 2021 amid resistance from Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). The expiration of that policy — once viewed as a potential key part of Biden’s legacy — led to a spike in child poverty, though Manchin and Republicans argued the higher credits exacerbated inflation.

Manchin had entertained some of the social spending ideas pushed by the White House before suddenly pulling the plug on Biden’s Build Back Better plan in December 2021. Democrats coalesced over the summer behind a smaller package that included substantial funds for climate mitigation, boosting U.S. manufacturing production, a corporate minimum tax and lower prescription drug costs, among other provisions.

A White House official confirmed Wednesday night that the plan would include measures to cut child-care costs, including more than $30 billion for funding existing federal child-care programs as well as a new partnership between states and the federal government aimed at providing “high-quality, universal, free preschool.” The White House on Wednesday night also confirmed that the budget would also cut down on “wasteful spending to special interests” through measures such as eliminating tax subsidies for oil and gas firms, rescinding unused spending for federal prisons, and closing various tax loopholes that the administration says benefit real estate firms, cryptocurrency transactions and wealthy investment managers.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that the president’s budget would also achieve nearly $3 trillion in deficit reduction over the next decade, with the administration accusing the GOP of trying to increase the deficit through its push to extend parts of the 2017 tax cuts under President Donald Trump that are due to expire. Biden’s budget will include trillions of dollars in proposed tax hikes on the rich and corporations, including many other proposals he sought, but failed, to pass during his first two years in office. The tax plans in the budget include raising the minimum tax paid by billionaires to 25 percent, restoring the top marginal tax rate to 39.6 percent for those earning more than $400,000 per year and raising the capital gains tax rate to 39.6 percent for those earning more than $1 million, and raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent after it was cut as part of the Trump tax plan, according to the White House.

“It’s important President Biden use the budget as an opportunity to lay out a blueprint for an alternative, hopeful, forward-looking vision of how government can improve people’s lives,” said Karthik Ganapathy, a political strategist at Left Flank, a political and communications strategy for Democrats, who praised the work Biden had done so far. “That’s not just a good governing strategy — it’s also smart politics that will galvanize all parts of the Democratic Party’s coalition going into 2024.”

Biden’s budget plan is expected to include other measures as well, including a new plan for ensuring Medicare is solvent for more than two decades and a pay bump for federal workers. The president is also expected to seek new rules policing outbound investment of U.S. companies in China, according to the Wall Street Journal. The budget will also request more than $1 billion for prosecuting — and preventing — fraud in pandemic aid programs, especially in unemployment insurance, the White House said last week.

Conservatives are sure to reject almost all of the budget and, in particular, the president’s attempts to revive parts of the Build Back Better agenda. Doug Holtz-Eakin, a GOP policy analyst, also pointed out that the White House has violated the statutory deadline to put out the budget by the first Monday in February, and is now more than a month late.

“There’s no philosophy here — it’s just an incoherent collection of wishes that don’t add up, and it’s really quite frustrating,” Holtz-Eakin said. “They couldn’t get it through when they controlled both houses; it’s dead on arrival now.”

Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.), who sits on the House Appropriations and Budget committees, panned the proposed tax hikes.

Biden “is struggling to catch up with movement from the new Republican majority,” Cline said. “He’s recognized that his trillions in woke spending are not going to have any path in a Republican House, and so he’s reworking his numbers and essentially raising taxes in order to continue to try and fund as much of his agenda as possible.”

Biden’s Medicare plan is expected to include major new tax hikes on high earners and new rules aimed at lowering federal and consumer spending on prescription drugs.

Tony Romm contributed to this report.

