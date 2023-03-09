7 key takeaways from President Biden’s $6.9 trillion new budget plan

The White House wants to demonstrate fiscal prudence

During his State of the Union, Biden announced that his 2024 budget plan would cut the deficit by more than $2 trillion over 10 years — roughly twice as much as the administration’s first two budgets. But on Wednesday, a day before the budget’s introduction, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration was going even further, announcing the budget would cut the debt by close to $3 trillion. The proposal ultimately called for reducing deficits by $2.9 trillion over 10 years.

The change reflects the White House’s determination not to let congressional Republicans claim the mantle of fiscal responsibility, as the nation’s debt reaches $31 trillion and is set to rise over the next decade. Top GOP lawmakers have clamored for steep reductions in the debt, although they have ruled out new tax hikes to do so, and the administration is eager to soften conservative criticisms over whether new government spending fueled inflation. Republicans approved trillions of new spending under President Donald Trump and voted three times to raise the debt ceiling.

“All our proposals are paid for, and we’re doing this in a fiscally responsible manner,” White House budget director Shalanda Young told reporters on Thursday.

Biden’s budget achieves almost all its deficit reduction through proposed tax hikes on high-earners and corporations. Some Democratic pollsters say talking about the deficit helps voters understand the parties’ diverging solutions, which they believe plays to Democrats’ advantage.

“If you don’t talk about the deficit, you don’t have the same permission structure to talk about the contrast in solutions because otherwise people will say, ‘That sounds great but we don’t have the money,’” said Celinda Lake, who served as Biden’s pollster in 2020. “Talking about the deficit is great at turning down the noise so people can see that difference, which is where we really win.”