House conservatives issue new spending demands in debt ceiling debate

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A powerful group of far-right Republicans on Friday issued a new set of demands in the fight over the debt ceiling, stressing they would only supply their votes to raise the limit if they can secure about $130 billion in spending cuts, cap federal agencies’ future budgets and unwind the Biden administration’s economic agenda.

The ultimatum from the House Freedom Caucus — led by Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) — threatened to deal a massive blow to government health care, education, science and labor programs. Seeking tougher work requirements on welfare recipients and the repeal of federal funds to fight coronavirus and climate change, the conservatives’ wish list appeared to complicate the work to clinch a deal and avert a looming fiscal calamity.

At the heart of the political standoff is the debt ceiling, the legal limit on how much the U.S. government can borrow to pay for spending that lawmakers and presidents in both parties have already approved. Congress must raise or suspend the current $31 trillion cap as soon as this summer or risk a default, an unprecedented fiscal crisis that could rattle markets globally while triggering a potential recession in the United States.

Advertisement

President Biden has called on Republicans to permit the government to continue borrowing without conditions, stressing he will not haggle over the country’s credit. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, meanwhile, appeared Friday on Capitol Hill to deliver her latest urgent plea for action, citing the catastrophic ramifications if Congress fails to raise the debt limit in time.

“Since 1789, the United States has always paid its bills on time. It must continue to do so,” Yellen told the House Ways and Means Committee. “In my assessment — and that of economists across the board — a default on our debt would trigger an economic and financial catastrophe.”

She continued: “I urge all members of Congress to come together to address the debt limit — without conditions and without waiting until the last minute.”

Advertisement

But conservative lawmakers on Friday said they would only supply their votes in exchange for significant policy changes, many of which target Biden’s signature economic priorities. Appearing at a news conference, Perry said the goal is to “shrink Washington,” and added: “Doing this will lower dollar for dollar the amount needed for any increase in the debt ceiling.”

The far-right caucus called for clawing back nearly $400 billion to boost clean energy and combat pollution in the Inflation Reduction Act, for example, and an end to the “student loan bailout,” as Perry described it, referring to the president’s debt cancellation measure, which is awaiting a Supreme Court ruling. They also targeted the roughly $80 billion recently approved to help the Internal Revenue Service pursue tax cheats, arguing it empowers the government to target innocent Americans. That move could add to the deficit, however, since it could prevent Washington from collecting money it is owed.

Conservatives further pushed for regulatory reform legislation, while emphasizing the need for tougher work requirements on food stamps, Medicaid and other programs that aim to help low-income Americans. Democrats contend these efforts could result in millions of deserving families being forced off federal benefits, since a wide array of federal anti-poverty initiatives already require beneficiaries to seek employment.

Advertisement

“With the exception of relaxation around recessions, we have not really seen these requirements change much at all,” said Matt Bruenig, a welfare policy expert at the People’s Policy Project, a think tank on the left. “For Medicaid, food stamps, and TANF, there’s already significant work requirements — they haven’t changed much since the 1990s, but they’re in there.”

The demands illustrate the delicate task ahead for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), whose election to the chamber’s top leadership post in January exposed the political fissures in his new, razor-thin majority. Even as Republicans have presented a united front to the White House — demanding that Biden accept spending cuts in exchange for their votes on the debt ceiling — GOP lawmakers have yet to rally around a single set of demands.

A senior moderate Republican in the House, who requested anonymity to speak freely about the party’s internal dynamics, described the conservatives’ ultimatum on Friday as unhelpful while talks continue among the GOP’s leaders and competing factions. Perry, meanwhile, later said he is “pretty optimistic” that other Republicans might support his caucus’s plans.

Advertisement

Only a day earlier, Biden put forward his long-awaited budget for the 2024 fiscal year, proposing more than $2 trillion in sweeping new social policy initiatives along with a slew of new tax increases, largely targeting corporations and the wealthy. While the president’s plan would add roughly $1.8 trillion to the deficit next fiscal year, it would reduce the government’s imbalance by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade.

Immediately, Republicans derided Biden’s spending blueprint, which included policies they have long opposed. Many conservatives, in particular, stressed that the White House did not go far enough to meaningfully address the country’s debt, especially after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office last month predicted the federal shortfall is likely to surge by $19 trillion over the next 10 years.

“It’s a scam. It’s a reckless proposal,” said Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-Ga.), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, in an interview Thursday. “I think what it does is to reinforce the fact that we need to demand spending cuts because [Biden] is not going to make them.”

Advertisement

Republicans plan to release their own spending blueprint later this spring. Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas), the chairman of the House Budget Committee, said he hopes to identify as much as $150 billion in cuts for the 2024 fiscal year. He and others have also signaled they could try to demand caps on future spending as part of the debt ceiling debate. In a recent interview, he said he believes “you’re going to see the conference coalesce around a set of fiscal reforms and spending controls and savings, and I think that’s going to happen in the near future.”

Yet some conservatives still have pushed their party to go further — and pursue even steeper reductions targeting federal health care, education, labor and science-related agencies.

“We have to go over the $200 billion mark to make a difference,” said Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), another caucus member, pledging to strip “woke dollars” from the federal ledger.

Adding to the difficulty, Arrington must also help deliver on one of McCarthy’s key commitments to conservatives: a plan to balance the federal budget within 10 years. That could require Republicans to identify even steeper reductions, perhaps totaling $16 trillion, in a move that could expose the party to sharp political attacks.

GiftOutline Gift Article