Work from home has downtowns empty. A solution? Live in a former office.

SAN FRANCISCO — 100 Van Ness is a little different from your average luxury apartment here. Greeted by an automatic revolving door, residents of this downtown residential building lounge or work in communal spaces with coffee machines, meeting rooms and conference spaces. With its glass cubicles, snack station and desks, there’s something vaguely office-like about it.

That’s probably because it used to be an office building.

No downtown in America lost more in the pandemic workplace revolution than San Francisco’s. And none has more to gain from a new vision for how to recover: Transforming unused office space into housing.

It’s been done before, but it’s not easy. Turning an office building into apartments can be costlier and more difficult than standing up a whole new residential building from scratch, according to architects and developers. Of dozens of empty or underutilized office buildings out there — and in San Francisco there are plenty — only a fraction are actually feasible candidates for conversion to living space.

But in San Francisco, the situation is urgent — and it comes on top of a housing crisis crippling California, as high prices and a shortage of affordable options squeeze lower-income residents. The City by the Bay went from boasting one of the highest downtown office building occupancy rates in the nation before the pandemic, to one of the lowest today. And city and state leaders are convinced that putting some of those empty buildings to use as housing is one strategy to address the housing shortage while also helping San Francisco come alive with a newly reimagined downtown.

“We have buildings that get to a stage where their useful lives as an office has come to an end,” said Lourdes Castro Ramírez, secretary of California’s Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. “So the potential to be able to unlock that building and make housing available is very much aligned to the priority this administration has to increase the supply of housing units.”

San Francisco’s office vacancy rate rose from 4.5 percent before the pandemic to around 22 percent today, according to Colliers, a real estate services and investment management firm. Colliers says that’s by far the most dramatic change of any city in America, as San Francisco became ground zero for the work from home trend and the high-tech downturn that’s cost tens of thousands of workers their jobs.

Many of the once-mighty tech firms that occupied lavish downtown real estate won’t be coming back, so unless something changes quickly, the city risks becoming a shadow of its former self.

“I’m very concerned about the future of downtown San Francisco,” said Assembly member Matt Haney (D-San Francisco), who has introduced a bill in the state legislature aimed at making it easier to convert office buildings into residential structures.

“San Francisco’s downtown was built for a type of work at a scale that is not coming back,” Haney said. “Downtown San Francisco needs to diversify. That means more housing, that also means other types of uses.”

Haney’s legislation would relax or eliminate permitting requirements he and others view as onerous. It would include a requirement for 10 percent of residences to be affordable — lower than the approximately 20 percent usually required for new structures in San Francisco, but meant as an incentive for developers to take on what can be difficult projects.

For some housing advocacy organizations, this percentage requirement proposed by Haney is understandable in the context of the economy. The Council of Community Housing Organizations (CCHO), a nonprofit coalition of housing developers and tenants, is based in San Francisco with a mission to support affordable low-income housing.

“Because the economy tanked, we were actually contemplating lowering [the percentage requirement for affordable units],” CCHO’s executive director John Avalos said.

For CCHO, the priority is to support any city’s efforts to create affordable housing — even if that means accepting a lower rate than Haney’s proposed 10 percent.

Haney’s legislation joins several other efforts on the state and local level aimed at promoting office-to-housing conversion. Gov. Gavin Newsom included $400 million in his budget proposal to help cities identify office space that could transform into apartments and start to make efforts toward that end. San Francisco Mayor London Breed released an executive directive called “Housing for All” in February that includes a section on revitalizing downtown, including by conducting an analysis to be released later this spring about which properties would be good candidates for conversion.

“Our mayor and my office are 100 percent on board that housing conversion is part of this,” said Kate Sofis, executive director of San Francisco’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

The city is working with a global architecture firm called Gensler that has conducted a study of downtown San Francisco, focusing on 36 various buildings types and identifying 12 as likely candidates for conversion. Many features of office buildings, particularly newer ones with open floor plans, do not lend themselves easily to conversion into individual apartments with exterior windows, kitchens and their own heating and cooling systems. Additionally, office buildings might not comply with residential codes or requirements for things like parking and green space, and might require costly seismic upgrades and new exteriors, all of which could scare developers away.

Holly Arnold, a project director at Gensler who worked on the study of San Francisco, said she’s heard a lot of interest from commercial building owners in converting their properties to housing, but “less so right now from developers.”

“I think that the conversation around making these conversions possible is tricky,” Arnold said. “It’s a combination of factors that have to be just right for these conversions to make sense.”

Nevertheless, with San Francisco aiming to meet a state target of adding more than 80,000 housing units in the next eight years, office-to-housing conversion could produce around 2,500 of those, Arnold said — enough to help.

And for some residents of 100 Van Ness, a lingering corporate feel isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Tanner Guastella, a 27-year-old tech worker, said a strange thing about his apartment is that it has air conditioning — an uncommon amenity in San Francisco. A hybrid worker, he said he enjoys the fact that the building somewhat resembles an office when he works from home.

The communal lounge, he said, “has, like, an actual conference room where you can go in and make phone calls or work in.”

100 Van Ness opened in 2015 boasting numerous amenities and 418 apartments. According to the building’s website, studios rent for around $3,000 a month.

“The transformation of an icon” reads a manual on the rooftop deck that includes historical photos of the skyscraper that used to house California State Automobile Association. Remnants of corporate life are sparse but hard to miss: a coffee machine station parked next to two meeting rooms separated by glass, high-rise views of Civic Center and downtown.

The project was developed by Emerald Fund, whose president, Marc Babsin, said he had to struggle with the city’s restrictions on residential construction, restructure the layout and redo mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems. It took seven months to get approvals, and three years to complete the project at $325 per square foot.

“We’ve been asking public policymakers on the state and local level to incentivize the conversion of office to residential,” Babsin said, “particularly in downtown.”

