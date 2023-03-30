House GOP eyes bill to cut spending, raise debt ceiling amid stalemate

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) signaled Thursday that Republicans could forge ahead with their own bill to raise the debt ceiling and slash federal spending by billions of dollars, even as he reiterated his demand that President Biden meet with him to discuss a potential deal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight McCarthy’s ultimatum — delivered with a jab at Biden’s age — appeared to unite his usually fractious conference and heightened the odds of a political showdown that could damage the fragile U.S. economy.

The debt ceiling is the legal limit on how much the U.S. government can borrow to pay its existing bills. The country already has hit the threshold, but since January, to avert a possible default, the Treasury Department has taken special steps — maneuvers that may only forestall a crisis until late summer or early fall.

Advertisement

Ultimately, Congress must act to approve any debt-ceiling increase. But Republicans have seized on the looming deadline to try to extract potentially $130 billion of spending cuts from the White House. In response, Biden has said he will not haggle over the country’s credit, although he has expressed an openness to broader talks with McCarthy about the nation’s fiscal condition. The two men last huddled in early February and briefly discussed meeting again during a St. Patrick’s Day luncheon at the Capitol — but have not spoken since.

On Thursday, Republicans still sounded firm in their resolve. At a news conference celebrating the recent passage of energy legislation, McCarthy attacked the White House, telling reporters: “I don’t understand why he thinks the debt ceiling just gets raised.”

McCarthy said he would meet with Biden “at any time, at any moment,” adding later to the laughter of the GOP lawmakers standing behind him: “I would bring lunch to the White House. I would make it soft food, if that’s what he wants.”

Advertisement

But the speaker also signaled that Republicans may try to pass their own legislation to raise the debt ceiling and slash spending in the event that they cannot reach a resolution with the White House.

“The conference is very close, and if the president doesn’t act, then we will,” McCarthy said.

Such a bill almost surely would fail in the Democratic-controlled Senate and would face an all-but-certain veto by Biden if it somehow cleared the Senate. But GOP leaders, teasing their strategy, seemed inclined to push ahead anyway: Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), one of McCarthy’s top deputies, said the House aims to put pressure on Democrats as the deadline approaches.

“We don’t want to get in that situation. That’s why we have been trying to reach out [to the White House] … throwing some ideas on the table,” he said.

But Graves said that turning Republicans’ demand into legislation — and bringing it before the House, even without Biden’s support — is “absolutely an option that’s on the table.” He later added: “But I think what all of us would prefer is to actually engage and have a discussion.”

GiftOutline Gift Article