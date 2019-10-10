Understand your character’s movement

This isn’t Fortnite. You can’t build your way out of a sticky situation. To take control of a fight, you’ll need to close the gap between you and the enemy squad, utilizing cover along the way. If you don’t know the intricacies of movement in this game you are a sitting duck.

Jordan “HusKers” Thomas, a professional Apex Legends player with Rogue, said to use the sliding mechanic in Apex Legends to cover more ground. That’s especially important with this new map, World’s Edge, which has more open space.

Instead of running in a straight line, Thomas recommends you slide for half a second, jump and keep sprinting. Repeat this cadence every two to three seconds and you’ll be scooting around the map in no time.

TSM’s Mac “Albralelie” Kenzie Beckwith also added that you can bounce off walls to gain more momentum and also bunny hop while healing or holding a weapon, making you a harder target to hit.

Bunny hopping is best understood when seen, but essentially, you go in and out of a slide, crouched while strafing left and right to gain momentum. It’s faster than sliding with a weapon and gives you speed while you heal or recharge your shields.

Beckwith also pointed to the importance of strafing while looting so you make it harder for the enemy to snipe you when you aren’t looking.

“One thing that I think is overlooked by a lot of players is just learning the movement, like really in depth getting into the mechanics and learning as much as you can,” Beckwith said.

Select the right weapons

Not all weapons are created equal in Apex Legends, and the relative strength of them depends on the current patch.

Players agree that the best close range weapon is the R-99 submachine gun, as well as the Peacekeeper. With the more open World’s Edge, longer and mid-range weapons like the Wingman, Scout (recently buffed) and R-301 assault rifle will do the trick.

The newly introduced Charge Rifle also helps close gaps, as the laser has zero bullet drop. If you see one, do your team a favor and pick it up.

“It’s probably the strongest gun in the game right now,” Thomas said.

It’s also important to know how to properly use the weapons in your inventory. Apex Predator Zachary “BySovereign” Bent, who is also on the “Play with Pros” roster of ProGuides, said you should save the best weapons for last. First, break up their armor, then go in with your strong close range weapon while they are healing.

You’ll want to set your goal for 1,500 damage a game, anything above that, Bent said, is a bonus.

Close the door behind you

Using the map to your advantage in any battle royale is the key to victory. In Apex Legends, that means closing the door behind you.

Many players forget to close the door, which makes it all the easier for enemies to engage you from outside. If you health drops low and you want to loot while you are safe, it’s important to remember to shut the door. You wouldn’t leave the front door to your house wide open, would you?

You can also sacrifice the equipment in your legend’s kit to block the door. Caustic’s Nox Gas Trap, Wattson’s Interception Pylon or Lifeline’s D.O.C. Heal Drone can also delay enemies from entering a building.

Thomas said there’s more to just opening and closing doors throughout the map. You can “sit” right in front of the door to prevent the enemy from entering immediately. The enemy has to take a few seconds to kick down the door (two strikes) or cook a grenade to blow it open, leaving you time to catch your breath and heal.

Shields before heals

One quick note while we’re on the subject of healing, Thomas also advises you to pop your shield recharges before your health supplies. One shield cell takes three seconds to complete, while a syringe takes five seconds.

“That extra second or two could potentially save your life,” Thomas said.

Be aggressive

Taking fights is one of the best ways you can improve because that’s the only way to ensure a win when you reach the final circle. Even if you avoid the rest of the teams for the entire game it will still come down to your mechanics and skill in combat.

“When you play, play to fight, don’t play to win the game because the guy that has more experience in combat will always win at the end of the game,” said TSM’s Philip “ImperialHal” Dosen.

Beyond just practice, the game rewards you for being aggressive and taking the most advantageous fights, Bent said. At the same time, taking the worst fight as possible improves your ability to think on your feet and perform under pressure. Taking these fights to improve your mechanical ability will mean you are going to die a lot, and the key is to not get frustrated and tilt yourself.

“It’s a huge mental factor,” Bent said. “Having an open mind is the best.”

Once your basic mechanics are set, life gets a lot easier.

At the same time, you need to know when to sit back and hunker down. If you are playing in ranked mode, take fights that you are confident you can win and wait for your moment. Save the bad-odds duels for the public lobbies.

Teamwork makes the dream work

Beyond everything else, Apex is a team game. There isn’t even a standard solo mode option. Communication and trust are key if you want to succeed.

Following through with a teammate’s play, even if you don’t agree with the decision, will usually produce a superior outcome than going Rambo on your own. It’s always better to have strength in numbers.

This works even better with a preformed team. If you can select teammates who are like minded and have the same goals, where everyone is willing to put in the same amount of work, you’re on the right path, said TSM’s Jordan “Reps” Wolfe.

Dosen said everyone on TSM’s team was willing to carry their own weight. That’s how they won the Preseason Invitational in Poland.

“All three of us want to win and that’s what separates us from everyone else,” he said.

And if you are on your own, as many players all in solo queue are, try to communicate as much as possible. The pinging system in Apex can also be a good way to convey information to your teammates and alert them to enemy threats.

