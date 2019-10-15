Twitch streamers were up late waiting for the rumored updates. Right as the clock struck 4 a.m., games across several platforms began to download the large files. However, the game is still not available to play.

Epic Games has made no announcements on when players can hope to drop into the expected new map. As the black hole opened Sunday, all the official Fortnite Twitter posts disappeared, but as the updates began, the tweets returned.

Leaks of images and a trailer for a “Fortnite Chapter 2” sprouted all over the Internet, however no official word from Epic.

Prominent Fortnite streamer and esports player Ben “DrLupo” Lupo said at his 4 a.m. stream that he would be disappointed if there was no “black hole” back bling, one of the cosmetic items players can buy or gain in the game.

More than 6 million people watched the game-ending event Sunday, crashing Twitch momentarily and causing high amounts of traffic to the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit.

During these planned down times, the game is usually back online by 6 a.m. We expect to update this story as the game returns.

