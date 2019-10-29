Last year’s championship in South Korea had 99.6 million viewers. As part of the roll out, Qiyana and Senna, two League of Legends champions who will also be members of True Damage, will get in-game Prestige skins designed by Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière. Players can buy the True Damage skins, as well as Qiyana’s Prestige LV skin, on the day of the championships. Senna’s Louis Vuitton skin will be released early next year, and capsule collections designed by the brand are also in the works.

“The cuts, the patterns, that was all brought to the table by Louis Vuitton,” Seth Haak, League of Legends art director on skins, told The Washington Post. “It was really a dream collaboration. Worst-case scenario, we just put the logo on them and it turns into a NASCAR-type deal. But they came to us, and the collaboration was really good.”

This is the first time one of the world’s most popular games has worked with a high fashion brand. But Louis Vuitton has been drawn to the games industry for some time. In 2016, the brand partnered with Square Enix to feature Lightning, the lead woman of Final Fantasy 13, in an ad campaign for its Series 4 spring and summer collection.

The True Damage performance is meant to follow up the success of K/DA and its single “Pop/Star,” which racked up 5 million views on its first day on YouTube, and now has 275 million views.

The video and song caught attention outside of the League of Legends (LoL) community, and the group became the fifth female act to top Billboard’s World Digital sales charts. At the time, Billboard wrote that esports and games are going to be big indicators of hit songs. Riot hopes to continue its role as the company that drops these bangers.

“We started on a skin line that’s a little more inspired by hip-hop,” said Carlos Giffoni, product lead on skins and seven-year veteran at Riot. “We’re reaching a much wider audience, from age to the kinds of experiences they want. LV is an iconic brand, and for True Damage, it makes total sense.”

Haak traveled to Paris to work with LV’s designers, many of whom were already familiar with LoL. When he received designs within a week or so, he saw little need to change much.

“We’re both artists in different industries, but it’s easy to talk art with world-class designers like them,” Haak said, adding that the only changes included tweaks to ensure the designs don’t get in the way of the game’s special effects. “We were thinking we were going to do a lot of swapping, but they were already on the same page as us. We just had to take those wardrobes and put them in the game in a way that would look good on the rift.”

Both Louis Vuitton and League are huge brands in Asia. Last year’s World Championships were in Seoul, where the game is so popular even South Korean politicians started dressing up as its characters. And Louis Vuitton recently announced plans to add about 1,500 manufacturing jobs to meet the huge demand in China.

Riot Games provided The Post with artwork of the members of True Damage, including its in-game models:

Here’s the in-game look for each character from four different angles.

And here’s a look at the art for their single, “Giants.”

And Riot Games released a trailer for the group on Tuesday.

