“Blizzard had the opportunity to bring the world together at a tough Hearthstone esports moment about a month ago,” Brack said. “We did not. We moved too quickly in our decision-making, and then, to make matters worse, we were too slow to talk with all of you.

"What I’m most unhappy about is two things. We didn’t live up to the high standards we set for ourselves. The second, is we failed in our purpose. And for that, I am sorry and I accept accountability.”

Brack did not say if it had further adjusted blitzchung’s ban.

The Blizzard president went on to speak about the “positive power of video games” and said the company’s actions would show how dedicated it is when it comes to freedom of expression.

“I hope it’s clear how committed we are to everyone’s right express themselves in all kinds of ways and all kinds of places. I’ve actually seen and heard many of you expressing yourself this morning,” he said. Several protests had been planned for the event’s opening.

The words were well received by the audience and that positive vibe grew when he transitioned to the company’s upcoming game titles, starting with a nine-minute cinematic trailer for the highly-anticipated game Diablo IV.

Diablo IV, the rumors were true

Developers at BlizzCon showed off a first look at Diablo IV, corroborating leaks from earlier this week about the game’s tone and content.

In a post published on Wednesday on the r/Diablo community on Reddit, user u/PracticalBrush12 previewed several details about the then-rumored follow up to 2012′s Diablo III. Among other things, PracticalBrush12 said the game would include:

A darker, “gritty and gross” tone, with bleak and morbid environments

Three playable classes: a mage, a druid, and a barbarian.

Ride-able horses (and potentially other mounts).

A cinematic short and a gameplay preview of the game presented at the top of Blizzcon’s opening ceremony confirmed most of these leaks. A gruesome trailer that played immediately after an opening statement by Brack confirmed the notes on tone; the subsequent game play preview showed off the three classes, some environments and players riding on horses.

Another leak, published earlier Friday in the r/Diablo subreddit, appeared to show an official art book, with quotes from Diablo IV art director John Mueller confirming the sequel’s “return to darkness.”

Diablo IV’s artistic vision was built using several key pillars: ‘Return To Darkness,’ ‘Embrace the Legacy,’ and what the art team calls the ‘Old Masters Pillar,’ which is shorthand for striving to make each part of the new game look like it was painted by a venerated artist such as Rembrandt or Ilya Repin," reads the text in a photo of the art book’s pages.

