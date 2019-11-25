For your convenience, we’ve broken down the deals below by outlet, starting with Nintendo’s own sales, followed-up by deals from Target, Best Buy and others.

Nintendo

Nintendo’s deals on games and controllers go live on Nov. 27. Its Switch bundle and Poké Ball Plus accessory deals begin on Nov. 28.

Hardware Bundle

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on sale for $299.99

Games

Select Nintendo titles, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party and Splatoon 2 on sale for $39.99 (Normally $60)

Peripherals

Poké Ball Plus on sale for $19.99 (Normally $50)

Joy-Con controllers on sale for $59.99 (Normally $79.99)

Best Buy

You can find all of Best Buy’s Black Friday video game offerings here. These sales last from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30.

Games

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party and Splatoon 2 on sale for $39.99 (Normally $60)

Launcher Recommends — The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Link’s most recent adventure is his biggest one yet. Previous Zelda games have taken a linear approach to quests, combat and puzzles, but Breath of the Wild is a bold departure from that formula. Set in a gorgeous and open-world Hyrule, for the first time you truly get to be the guide to your own adventure. With a sequel on the horizon, it’s also a great time to jump in as we wait for the next chapter. Read our full list of recommendations here.

Select titles, including Rocket League Ultimate Edition and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, on sale for $19.99

Peripherals

Poké Ball Plus on sale for $19.99 (Normally $50)

Launcher Recommends — Poké Ball Plus

It’s a novelty and normally not worth buying since the controller only works with a handful of games in the Pokémon catalogue. But given the price cut and the fact that Pokémon Sword and Shield is going to be such a popular purchase as well this holiday season, it’s a complement that your favorite Pokémon trainer will love. The controller also works for Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, and Pokémon Go. Read our full list of recommendations here.

Joy-Con controllers on sale for $59.99 (Normally $79.99)

Target

Target’s Black Friday sale runs Nov. 28 - 30.

Hardware Bundles

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on sale for $299.99

Games

Doorbuster: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wind, Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Tennis Aces are on sale for $29.99

Select titles, including the Spyro Reignighted Trilogy and Overwatch: Legendary Edition, are on sale for $25

Select titles, including Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Overcooked! 2, are on sale for $15

Peripherals

Nintendo Switch Traveler GoPlay Action Pack, which includes action grips, screen protector, thumbsticks, cleaning cloth, game card case and Micro SD case, on sale for $19.99 (Normally $30)

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers on sale for $59.99 (Normally $79.99)

Walmart

Walmart’s Black Friday deals go online at 10 p.m. ET on Nov. 27, and in stores at 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 28.

Hardware Bundles

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on sale for $299.99

Games

Select titles, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wind, Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Tennis Aces, are available for $30

Select titles, including Diablo III Eternal Collection and Crash Team Racing, are available for $25

Select titles, including Team Sonic Racing, are available for $20

Select titles, including Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, are available for $15

Peripherals

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch on sale for $29 (Normally $45)

Kohl’s

The Kohl’s Black Friday deals become available in tiers. Black Friday deals will be available on Kohls.com starting 12:01 a.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 25. Doorbuster deals (which include all of the deals listed below) go live on Kohls.com at 12:01 a.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 28. All in-store sales begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Kohl’s is also offering $15 worth of Kohl’s cash for every $50 spent and 15% off between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, as well as free shipping on purchases over $25 between Nov. 25 and Dec. 4.

Hardware Bundles

Doorbuster: Nintendo Switch bundle with carrying case and charging station for $319.99, along with $90 of Kohl’s Cash

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club’s online deals go live on Thanksgiving Day. You can shop in store starting on Friday, Nov. 29, at 7 a.m. through Dec. 1.

Hardware Bundles

Nintendo Switch console (with longer battery life) with wireless controller, carrying case and car charger on sale for $334.99 (Normally $349.99)

Launcher Recommends — Nintendo Switch console, plus accessories

Warning: You will see cheaper prices for the Switch. Nintendo’s headline offer is actually the Switch with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299.99. The catch there is that unit is an older model that only has a battery that lasts between 2.5 and 6.5 hours. The unit offered by Sam’s, albeit for $35 more, has a battery that lasts twice as long — and it has a car charger. Know what that extra spend buys you? Back seat serenity while you sit in traffic for those holiday trips. The Sam’s deal also comes with a carrying case and a wireless controller. Read our full list of recommendations here.

Gamestop

Gamestop’s deals will be available online starting on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 9 p.m. ET; stores open on Thursday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. ET. GameStop has, uh, a lot of games and peripherals on sale — too many to list, frankly — so we’ll focus on their hardware offerings. Their Black Friday catalog can be found here for all other inventory. (Anthem is on sale for $5).

Hardware Bundles

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on sale for $299.99, along with a free $25 gift coupon

