Sony and PlayStation

Last week, Sony and PlayStation announced their Black Friday deals. The following sales run from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2.

Hardware Bundles

1TB PS4 Bundle which includes The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition on sale for $199.99

Launcher Recommends — 1TB PS4 Bundle

While the fourth-generation PlayStation is on the way out, the games alone make this bundle appealing at this price. God of War was 2018′s game of the year, Horizon Zero Dawn flaunts a Metacritic score of 89, and The Last of Us is one of the most highly regarded games in the past decade. That’s one heck of a starter pack. Read our full list of recommendations here.

PlayStation 4 Pro on sale for $299.99 (Normally $400)

PlayStation VR Bundle, including a PS VR Headset, a PS Camera and vouchers to download five PS VR titles on sale for $199.99 (Normally $300)

PlayStation VR Blood & Truth + Everybody’s Golf Bundle on sale for $249.99 (Normally $350)

Games

Select PlayStation exclusive titles, including Days Gone, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, MediEvil, Concrete Genie and MLB The Show 19, on sale for $19.99

Launcher Recommends — Spider-Man

Though the game is over a year old, the PS4 exclusive remains one of the most enjoyable to hit the market in the past 24 months. Just swinging along the very realistic streets of Manhattan is worth dropping $20 bucks. The cinematic story is on par with any Marvel movie, too. Read our full list of recommendations here.

PlayStation Hits games on sale for $9.99 (Normally $19.99)

PlayStation Plus Subscription

PlayStation Plus yearly subscriptions are 25% off

Peripherals

PS Gold Headset on sale for $69.99 (Normally $99.99)

DualShock 4 wireless controller in all colors on sale for $39.99 (Normally $64.99)

Best Buy

You can find all of Best Buy’s Black Friday video game offerings here. These sales last from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30.

Hardware Bundles

PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation Console Bundle, Jet Black, on sale for $199.99 (Normally $300)

Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Standard Edition on sale for $39.99 (Normally $60)

Select PS4 titles, including Days Gone and MLB The Show 19, on sale for $19.99

Select PS4 titles, including God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and The Last of Us Remastered, on sale for $9.99

Peripherals

All DualShock 4 controllers on sale for $39.99

PS Gold Headset on sale for $69.99 (Normally $99.99)

Target

Target’s Black Friday sale runs from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30.

Hardware Bundles

1TB PS4 Bundle which includes The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition on sale for $199.99 (Normally $300)

PlayStation VR Bundle, including a PS VR Headset, a PS Camera and vouchers to download five PS VR titles on sale for $199.99 (Normally $300)

Games

Doorbuster: Madden NFL 20, NBA 2K20, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and FIFA 20 are on sale for $29.99 (50% off)

Over 10 games, including Borderlands 3 and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition, are on sale for $35

Over 30 games, including Red Dead Redemption II, Rage 2 and Mortal Kombat 11, are on sale for $29.99

Over 40 games, including Control and Just Dance 2020, are on sale for $25

Over 100 games, including Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and Kingdom Hearts III are on sale for $15

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is on sale for $45

Walmart

Walmart’s Black Friday deals go online at 10 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 27, and in stores at 6 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 28.

Hardware Bundles

1TB PS4 Bundle which includes The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition on sale for $199.99 (Normally $300)

Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for $38

Select titles, including Red Dead Redemption II and Borderlands 3, are available for $30

Select sports games, including NBA 2K20, are available for $27

Select titles, including Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, are available for $25

Select titles, including Metro Exodus and Minecraft, are available for $20

Select titles, including Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege, are available for $15

Peripherals

PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers will be available starting at $39.99

Kohl’s

The Kohl’s Black Friday deals become available in tiers. Black Friday deals will be available on Kohls.com starting 12:01 a.m. Central time on Monday, Nov. 25. Doorbuster deals (which include all of the deals listed below) go live on Kohls.com at 12:01 a.m. Central time on Thursday, Nov. 28. All in-store sales begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Kohl’s is also offering $15 worth of Kohl’s cash for every $50 spent and 15% off between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, as well as free shipping on purchases over $25 between Nov. 25 and Dec. 4.

Hardware Bundles

PlayStation VR bundle with Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss on sale for $199.99 (Normally $299.99)

Launcher Recommends — PlayStation VR bundle with Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss

The VR craze may have stalled somewhat, but watching your friends and family experience a virtual world is a kind of gift in its own right. Astro Bot in particular took the VR world by storm with its clever puzzles and polished platforming, akin to Super Mario, making it feel at home in VR rather than an afterthought. For $100 off — plus $60 back in Kohl’s cash — it’s worth a splurge if you want to enrich your gaming experience. Read our full list of recommendations here.

Peripherals

Doorbuster: PlayStation wireless controllers will be available starting at $39.99

GameStop

Gamestop’s deals will be available online starting on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 9 p.m. Eastern time; stores open on Thursday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. Eastern time. GameStop has, uh, a lot of games and peripherals on sale — too many to list, frankly — so we’ll focus on their hardware offerings. Their Black Friday catalogue can be found here for all other inventory. (Anthem is on sale for $5).

Hardware Bundles

1TB PS4 Bundle which includes The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition on sale for $199.99 (Normally $300)

1TB Glacier White PS4 Pro on sale for $299.99 (Normally $399.99)

