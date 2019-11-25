For your convenience, we’ve broken down the deals by outlet, starting with Xbox’s own sales, followed-up by deals from Target, Best Buy, and others.

Microsoft and Xbox

Last week, Microsoft and Xbox announced their Black Friday deals, which includes deals on hardware, games, Game Pass Ultimate, and other items. The following sales run from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members will get early access to these deals, beginning on Nov. 21.

Hardware Bundles

All Xbox One X console bundles will be on sale for $349.99 (Normally $500)

All Xbox One S console bundles will be on sale for $149.99 (Normally $250)

Games

The following sales on Xbox Games Studios titles run from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2. Xbox also promises “noteworthy discounts” on third-party games in the Microsoft Store

Gears 5 for 33% off

Forza Horizon 4 for 50% off

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition for 50% off

State of Decay 2 for 50% off

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for 50% off

Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox’s Game Pass Ultimate will be on sale as well: the service will cost $1 for the first 3 months, then $14.99 for every subsequent month. And all five of the games listed above are included in this service.

Launcher Recommends — Game Pass Ultimate

Don’t know what game to get your Xbox player? Get them a library of 100 titles, including games like Gears 5, Wolfenstein II, The Outer Worlds and more. The subscription deal (for new subscribers only) will provide a three-month runway to trial the service and/or find the titles you or your gamer likes best. Don’t like the service or find you’re only playing one or two games? Cancel and then purchase those new favorite games independently, knowing your research made it a smarter spend. Read our full list of recommendations here.

Peripherals

Xbox is offering $20 off a slate of its Xbox wireless controllers; they usually retail at $69.99. Xbox is also offering $10 off custom controllers designed in the Xbox Design Lab.

Best Buy

You can find all of Best Buy’s Black Friday video game offerings here. These sales last from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30.

Hardware Bundles

Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Console Bundle on sale for $349.99 (Normally $500)

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console (Disc-free Gaming) - White on sale for $149.99 (Normally $250)

Launcher Recommends — Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition

It’s a little hard to advocate buying a new console so close to the debut of a new generation from both Microsoft and Sony, but if you don’t want to wait for (or spend on) a next-gen system, then this deal can get you in the game for a very low price. This bundle includes three games (Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite), and even though Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode (read: the mode you or your kid really wants to play) is a free-to-download game, the value here is terrific. Read our full list of recommendations here.

Microsoft - Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K20 Bundle - White on sale for $199.99 (Normally $300)

Games

Control, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and a selection of other games are on sale for $29.99

Red Dead Redemption 2, Gears 5 and a selection of other games are on sale for $24.99

Wolfenstein: Young Blood Deluxe Edition, Hitman 2 and a selection of other games are on sale for $19.99

Peripherals

Best Buy is offering $20 or $25 off select controllers.

Best Buy is also offering 50% off of Turtle Beach Stealth 300 headsets, and $5 charging stations that hold two Xbox controllers.

Target

Target’s Black Friday sale runs from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30.

Hardware Bundles

Target is offering a lot of the same hardware deals as its competitors, but with an additional $40 Target gift card.

Doorbuster: Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 bundle on sale for $349.99, along with a $40 Target gift card

Doorbuster: Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle on sale for $199.99, along with a $40 Target gift card

Games

Doorbuster: Madden NFL 20, NBA 2K20, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and FIFA 20 are on sale for $29.99 (50% off)

Over 10 games, including Gears 5 and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition, are on sale for $35

Over 30 games, including Red Dead Redemption II, Rage 2 and Mortal Kombat 11, are on sale for $29.99

Over 40 games, including Control and Just Dance 2020, are on sale for $25

Over 100 games, including Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and Kingdom Hearts III are on sale for $15

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is on sale for $45

Peripherals

Doorbuster: Xbox One wireless controllers are on sale for $39.99 (Normally $60)

Walmart

Walmart’s Black Friday deals go online at 10 p.m. ET on Nov. 27, and in stores at 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 28.

Hardware Bundles:

Xbox One S 1 TB all-digital bundle is on sale for $149.99 (Normally $250)

Xbox One X 1TB Console Gears 5 Bundle (which includes every Gears game) is on sale for $349.99 (Normally $500)

Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle is on sale for $199.99 (Normally $300)

Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for $38

Select titles, including Red Dead Redemption II and Gears 5, are available for $30

Select sports games, including NBA 2K20, are available for $27

Select titles, including Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, are available for $25

Select titles, including Metro Exodus and Minecraft, are available for $20

Select titles, including Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege, are available for $15

Peripherals

Xbox wireless controllers will be available starting at $39.99

GameStop

Gamestop’s deals will be available online starting on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 9 p.m. ET; stores open on Thursday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. ET. GameStop has, uh, a lot of games and peripherals on sale — too many to list, frankly — so we’ll focus on their hardware offerings. Their Black Friday catalog can be found here for all other inventory. (Anthem is on sale for $5).

Launcher Recommends — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (C.O.D.E. edition); Tom Clancy’s: The Division 2

Snagging a copy of Modern Warfare from GameStop ($38) sends a donation from the retailer to the Call of Duty Endowment, which assists veterans rejoining the workforce after their service. The game is definitely for mature gamers only, but the latest installment of the series is easily one of its best for both multiplayer and campaign modes, even if it currently lacks Black Ops 4′s battle royale mode.

If your gamer is into loot-shooters, The Division 2 ($12) will keep them occupied for a long time as they wander the wastelands of an extremely detailed post-apocalyptic Washington, D.C. The sequel may not have been as well received as its predecessor, but the price is right. Read our full list of recommendations here.

Hardware Bundles

Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Console Bundle on sale for $199.99 (Normally $300)

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K20 Console Bundle on sale for $349.99 (Normally $500)

Xbox One S 1 TB all-digital bundle is on sale for $149.99 (Normally $250)

Kohl’s

The Kohl’s Black Friday deals become available in tiers. Black Friday deals will be available on Kohls.com starting 12:01 a.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 25. Doorbuster deals (which include all of the deals listed below) go live on Kohls.com at 12:01 a.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 28. All in-store sales begin at 5 PM on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Kohl’s is also offering $15 worth of Kohl’s cash for every $50 spent and 15% off between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, as well as free shipping on purchases over $25 between Nov. 25 and Dec. 4.

Hardware Bundles

Doorbuster: Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Console Bundle on sale for $199.99 (Normally $300)

Doorbuster: Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K20 Console Bundle on sale for $349.99, along with $105 of Kohl’s cash (Normally $500)

Launcher Recommends — Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K20 Console Bundle

If you really feel like you want to upgrade to the current top-of-the-line Xbox (and keep in mind it won’t be top-of-the-line much longer, with the next-gen console coming), then you can splurge on the One X and get its souped-up specs for 4K graphics. This is the most visually beautiful console on the market right now. Why we like this deal instead of other similar One X-plus-game combos for $349.99 isn’t because you’ll get NBA 2K20, but because you’ll earn $105 back in Kohl’s Cash to snag extra accessories or additional games. Read our full list of recommendations here.

Peripherals

Doorbuster: Xbox wireless controllers will be available starting at $39.99

