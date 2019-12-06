The show is still in early stages, and there have been conversations about involving animation, Beahm told The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2019, video game streamers began to leverage their fame into additional revenue streams and exclusivity deals. Tyler “Ninja” Blevins inked a reportedly multimillion dollar deal with Microsoft to stream exclusively on its Mixer platform, which led to a trend of other streamers signing similar contracts with competing platforms, including Facebook. Blevins also published a book of gaming tips as well as a graphic novel earlier this year.

Beahm’s move breaks even further out of the streaming ecosystem. It’s yet another bridge between new and old media, as less-polished, more “authentic” online influencers navigate the scripted and considerably less edgy world of TV and film.

Twitch, the Amazon-owned platform (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post) where Beahm has more than 3.8 million followers, banned him for two weeks for live-streaming from a men’s bathroom at this summer’s Electronic Entertainment Expo. In a rare break from character, Beahm issued an apology, saying he and his crew hadn’t considered the legality of such a stunt.

Another break from character came in 2017 when Beahm announced he was taking a two-month break from streaming after admitting to an affair. Streamers and similar influencers often air out intensely personal developments online, both as a courtesy to their audience and to maintain their authentic image. Beahm’s return to Twitch was warmly greeted by almost 400,000 of his fans, and he added 12,000 more paying subscribers.

Beahm created the Dr Disrespect persona while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and uploading videos on YouTube. He’s developed the character into a mullet-wearing, energy drink slamming shooting game lover, bringing the loud personalities of WWE into gaming.

