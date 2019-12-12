Godfall, by comparison, is described by Gearbox as a “bright fantasy," third-person melee combat action RPG. It’s going to be a looter, a game type that takes its cues from the Diablo series. Looter games involve players running through missions numerous times and beating challenging enemies who drop gear that makes you more powerful, so you can challenge more powerful enemies and do the gameplay loop over again.

“We’re innovating with Godfall to provide a fresh take on action RPGs by rewarding skill-based offensive gameplay and making every hit matter,” said Keith Lee, Counterplay CEO and Godfall creative director, in a press release. “Namely, we want to feed into that yearning for the next best piece in your character build, so we plan to provide plenty of loot to players to ensure there’s meaningful impact to gameplay and playstyles.”